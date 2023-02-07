Pre-order the new Galaxy S23 Ultra!
Pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S23 now!
Get exclusive discounts with Samsung Credit and free storage upgrades.

Watch out! Special "concept" OnePlus 11 phone coming at MWC 2023

OnePlus
@press4k
1
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Watch out! Special "concept" OnePlus 11 phone coming at MWC 2023
OnePlus just announced its latest flagship — the OnePlus 11. Pre-orders are live, release dates are set. And here we thought — that's going to be all, right? Wrong!

OnePlus 11 256 GB - trade in for $500 off, use code below for more!

Order OnePlus 11 256 GB and use code PHAE1 for 3% off. For orders over $800, use PHAE2 (8%). For orders over $900, use PHAE3 (10%). Trade-in for an extra discount up to $500!
$524 off (66%) Trade-in
$275
$799
Buy at OnePlus

OnePlus Buds Pro 2 - spatial audio, dual drivers, low latency

OnePlus Buds Pro 2 come with two drivers instead of one, co-designed with Dynaudio. Spatial Audio support, low latency, up to -48 dB noise reduction! Add to cart with OnePlus 11 to make full use of our discount codes!
$179
Buy at OnePlus

OnePlus has just teased that it will showcase an entirely different version of the phone at MWC 2023 (which will start on the 27th of February). It's dubbed the OnePlus 11 Concept and it will apparently feature an "imaginative design" incorporating some sort of industry-first technology.

So, we know that a foldable isn't in the cards. OnePlus didn't even try to hint at what exactly it's going to be, and — knowing the company's penchant for experiments — we wouldn't even dare venture a guess.

As a reminder, this is not the first time OnePlus is doing something of the sort. Back in 2020, we saw the OnePlus Concept One — a luxurious take on the OnePlus 7T Pro with a leather back design and a special electrochromic glass covering the camera lenses.


In short — when the camera was not in use, the glass on the back was completely black, blending into the design of the phone. When you activated the camera app, the electrochromic glass would become transparent, letting the lenses peek from under it.

Obviously, that tech wasn't really adopted or developed further. But it was a cool flex from OnePlus. So, now we wonder — is the OnePlus 11 Concept going to flex a new tech that is cool to look at but nobody picks up? Or is it going to blow our minds and bring about a small revolution in the smartphone space?

We are gleeful with anticipation.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Samsung opts out from including this handy Android feature on the Galaxy S23
Samsung opts out from including this handy Android feature on the Galaxy S23
Smart speakers sort of know more about you than you may dare to think
Smart speakers sort of know more about you than you may dare to think
Some users experience iCloud backup issues after iOS 16.3 update
Some users experience iCloud backup issues after iOS 16.3 update
Vote now: What do you want to see from smartphones in 2023?
Vote now: What do you want to see from smartphones in 2023?
Google's Pixel Watch is on sale at a nice discount both with and without LTE support
Google's Pixel Watch is on sale at a nice discount both with and without LTE support
OnePlus Pad renders and specs have leaked just before the big reveal
OnePlus Pad renders and specs have leaked just before the big reveal

Popular stories

T-Mobile will give you the fastest Samsung Galaxy S23 in the US for free with no trade-in
T-Mobile will give you the fastest Samsung Galaxy S23 in the US for free with no trade-in
Best Buy is spoiling us with extremely generous discount on Galaxy Tab S7+
Best Buy is spoiling us with extremely generous discount on Galaxy Tab S7+
Here's all that Samsung announced at Unpacked: Galaxy S23 series and more
Here's all that Samsung announced at Unpacked: Galaxy S23 series and more
Crazy but genius plan? Apple removes buttons from iPhone 15 in biggest change since Face ID
Crazy but genius plan? Apple removes buttons from iPhone 15 in biggest change since Face ID
Galaxy S23 Ultra vs iPhone 14 Pro Max vs Pixel 7 Pro Blind Camera Comparison
Galaxy S23 Ultra vs iPhone 14 Pro Max vs Pixel 7 Pro Blind Camera Comparison
Google's fantastic Pixel 6a on sale for nearly 50% off for the first time ever
Google's fantastic Pixel 6a on sale for nearly 50% off for the first time ever
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless