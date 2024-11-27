Save up to $1,200 on Galaxy Z Fold6!
Google to give Android's Search widget an overhaul

A black smartphone displaying the Google search bar and app icons.
Google has been playing around with new features for the Search widget, which is a staple on the home screen of most Android phones. Recently, the company was seen testing a fresh shortcut button on the widget, and now, it seems like it is also experimenting with a revamped widget design, along with some theming options.

A recent report suggests Google is planning to revamp the Search widget. Although the feature isn't live yet, hints of the redesign can be found in the Google app v15.47.26 beta. Combined with the previously spotted theming options, this update could bring a whole new look to the iconic widget.

Right now, the Search widget lets you choose from System, Light, Dark, and Device themes, with an option to tweak its transparency. But soon, you'll have the ability to create custom themes, letting you match or highlight your device's current look with contrasting elements.

Google Search widget could soon get a design refresh and custom themes. | Image credit – Android Authority/AssembleDebug

You'll even be able to adjust the hue and saturation, giving the widget a completely personalized vibe. Plus, these custom themes will also carry over to the shortcut feature, tying everything together seamlessly.

It's awesome to see color customization options making a return for the Search bar widget. I mean, who doesn't love being able to make their Android phone truly their own, right? It's a simple change but one that makes a big difference in how you can personalize your device.

In other Google news, the tech giant is being forced to tweak how its search engine operates in the EU, all thanks to the EU's Digital Markets Act (DMA). This new regulation has had companies scrambling, and now Google's making some necessary changes to how it displays search results in the region.

Meanwhile, Google Maps is updating its incident reports, replacing "Speed Trap" with "Police" for a more accurate label. The Google News app is also getting a refresh with a new Home tab, while the Google Drive file picker on Android is getting a practical redesign to make file management smoother.
