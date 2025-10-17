Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max

Yet another source says you might actually get a touchscreen MacBook sooner than you think

Leaked details suggest thinner, lighter MacBook Pros with OLED touch panels are coming in a year or two.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Apple Laptops
A dark image with MacBook Pro on it.
Apple just unveiled its latest MacBook Pro with the new M5 chip and, well, no other upgrades, but the company might already be planning a big shake-up for its laptop lineup – possibly introducing touchscreens to MacBooks for the first time in the next year or two.

Touchscreen MacBooks could become a reality


A leak last month hinted that Apple might equip MacBook Pros with touch panels using on-cell technology. Now, another credible Apple insider (subscription required) is backing that up.

Apparently, Apple is gearing up to release a MacBook Pro with a touchscreen, a move that would flip a long-standing policy set by Steve Jobs himself. The rollout is reportedly targeted for late 2026 or early 2027.

The upcoming MacBooks, codenamed K114 and K116, are also expected to be thinner and lighter, running the next-generation M6 chips.

These new models will reportedly feature OLED displays, the same tech used in iPhones and iPads, marking a first for a high-end, slim Mac. And despite adding touch, Apple isn’t ditching the keyboard or trackpad – so you won’t be forced to interact with the screen if you don’t want to.

Reportedly, Apple is also moving away from the “notch” that houses the camera, swapping it for a hole-punch design, reminiscent of the iPhone’s Dynamic Island. To tackle the usual issue of touch-enabled laptops – screen wobble – Apple has reinforced the hinge and screen hardware, so the display stays steady under finger taps.

Of course, all these upgrades won’t be cheap. Expect the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros with touchscreens to cost a few hundred dollars more than today’s models.

For now, Apple is said not to be rushing to make touch a standard across the lineup; it will watch how the market responds before deciding on a broader rollout. This approach fits Apple’s usual playbook: launch new features on premium devices first, then eventually trickle them down.

Apple’s breaking its old rules



For years, Apple avoided touchscreens on Macs, claiming they weren’t ergonomic and that PCs with touch were clunky. Instead, it nudged users toward iPads for touch-based computing.

And Apple is clearly taking its time to get this right, learning from other PC makers like Dell, Acer, Lenovo, and Microsoft, some of whom embraced touch laptops over a decade ago. The Cupertino tech giant's goal seems to be delivering a more polished and practical experience than what’s already out there.

Recommended Stories

Adding a touchscreen to the MacBook Pro could push users toward higher-end models, opening up new revenue opportunities. While the $999 MacBook Air remains Apple’s bestseller, a premium touch-enabled MacBook Pro might entice people to upgrade – or even lure some Windows users over to macOS.

Do you think Apple adding touchscreens will make MacBooks more appealing?

Vote View Result

Who actually needs a touchscreen Mac?


With these reports stacking up, a touchscreen MacBook Pro feels more likely than ever. And honestly? It could be a good move – as long as Apple executes it right.

Keeping the full keyboard and trackpad intact is a smart choice, too. Not everyone wants or needs a touchscreen – personally, I don’t. I mostly write on my MacBook, so the keyboard is what matters to me. But plenty of users would probably welcome this new feature. It’s a fresh twist for the MacBook Pro, which might be exactly the spark it needs to feel exciting again.

Yet another source says you might actually get a touchscreen MacBook sooner than you think

"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Relive the most iconic and unforgettable phones from the past 20 years! Iconic Phones is a stunningly illustrated book we’ve been crafting for over a year—and it’s set to launch in just a couple of months!

Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips is the ultimate coffee table book for any phone enthusiast. Featuring the stories of more than 20 beloved devices, it takes you on a nostalgic journey through the mobile revolution that transformed our world. Don’t miss out—sign up today to lock in your early-bird discount!

Buy 3 Months, Get 3 Free

Visible+ Pro – up to $135 savings on Verizon’s fastest 5G


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.webp
Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.
Read the latest from Tsveta Ermenkova
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

BREAKING NEWS: Having trouble with your phones and tablets? Verizon's late-night outage might be why

by Alan Friedman • 2

Honor Magic8 series launched: boasts excellent performance, amazing batteries, and something truly special

by Abdullah Asim • 1

At 50% off, the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) is the must-have stylus phone for budget shoppers

by Polina Kovalakova • 1
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

T-Mobile is ending a fan-favorite perk, but you might get a nice parting gift
T-Mobile is ending a fan-favorite perk, but you might get a nice parting gift
Galaxy Tab S9 turns into a no-brainer for those looking to avoid overspending
Galaxy Tab S9 turns into a no-brainer for those looking to avoid overspending
Fans aren't happy with the latest Samsung DeX changes, but it's still glorious
Fans aren't happy with the latest Samsung DeX changes, but it's still glorious
BREAKING NEWS: Having trouble with your phones and tablets? Verizon's late-night outage might be why
BREAKING NEWS: Having trouble with your phones and tablets? Verizon's late-night outage might be why
Why doesn't Apple care about iPads anymore?
Why doesn't Apple care about iPads anymore?
Motorola is again giving Apple and Samsung a run for their money, and yet no one seems to care
Motorola is again giving Apple and Samsung a run for their money, and yet no one seems to care

Latest News

Samsung announces virtual event to unveil its first XR Headset, Project Moohan
Samsung announces virtual event to unveil its first XR Headset, Project Moohan
Pixel 10 Pro Fold battery explodes in a failed durability test
Pixel 10 Pro Fold battery explodes in a failed durability test
Fans aren't happy with the latest Samsung DeX changes, but it's still glorious
Fans aren't happy with the latest Samsung DeX changes, but it's still glorious
Satellite leaked calls and texts from T-Mobile customers
Satellite leaked calls and texts from T-Mobile customers
Apple just teased the next powerful addition to its hardware lineup
Apple just teased the next powerful addition to its hardware lineup
Google Meet's new feature is here to save you from last-minute call stress
Google Meet's new feature is here to save you from last-minute call stress
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless