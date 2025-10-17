Yet another source says you might actually get a touchscreen MacBook sooner than you think
Leaked details suggest thinner, lighter MacBook Pros with OLED touch panels are coming in a year or two.
Apple just unveiled its latest MacBook Pro with the new M5 chip and, well, no other upgrades, but the company might already be planning a big shake-up for its laptop lineup – possibly introducing touchscreens to MacBooks for the first time in the next year or two.
A leak last month hinted that Apple might equip MacBook Pros with touch panels using on-cell technology. Now, another credible Apple insider (subscription required) is backing that up.
The upcoming MacBooks, codenamed K114 and K116, are also expected to be thinner and lighter, running the next-generation M6 chips.
These new models will reportedly feature OLED displays, the same tech used in iPhones and iPads, marking a first for a high-end, slim Mac. And despite adding touch, Apple isn’t ditching the keyboard or trackpad – so you won’t be forced to interact with the screen if you don’t want to.
Of course, all these upgrades won’t be cheap. Expect the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros with touchscreens to cost a few hundred dollars more than today’s models.
For now, Apple is said not to be rushing to make touch a standard across the lineup; it will watch how the market responds before deciding on a broader rollout. This approach fits Apple’s usual playbook: launch new features on premium devices first, then eventually trickle them down.
For years, Apple avoided touchscreens on Macs, claiming they weren’t ergonomic and that PCs with touch were clunky. Instead, it nudged users toward iPads for touch-based computing.
And Apple is clearly taking its time to get this right, learning from other PC makers like Dell, Acer, Lenovo, and Microsoft, some of whom embraced touch laptops over a decade ago. The Cupertino tech giant's goal seems to be delivering a more polished and practical experience than what’s already out there.
Adding a touchscreen to the MacBook Pro could push users toward higher-end models, opening up new revenue opportunities. While the $999 MacBook Air remains Apple’s bestseller, a premium touch-enabled MacBook Pro might entice people to upgrade – or even lure some Windows users over to macOS.
With these reports stacking up, a touchscreen MacBook Pro feels more likely than ever. And honestly? It could be a good move – as long as Apple executes it right.
Keeping the full keyboard and trackpad intact is a smart choice, too. Not everyone wants or needs a touchscreen – personally, I don’t. I mostly write on my MacBook, so the keyboard is what matters to me. But plenty of users would probably welcome this new feature. It’s a fresh twist for the MacBook Pro, which might be exactly the spark it needs to feel exciting again.
Touchscreen MacBooks could become a reality
Reportedly, Apple is also moving away from the “notch” that houses the camera, swapping it for a hole-punch design, reminiscent of the iPhone’s Dynamic Island. To tackle the usual issue of touch-enabled laptops – screen wobble – Apple has reinforced the hinge and screen hardware, so the display stays steady under finger taps.
Apple’s breaking its old rules
The new MacBook Pro with the M5 chip. | Image credit – Apple
Who actually needs a touchscreen Mac?
With these reports stacking up, a touchscreen MacBook Pro feels more likely than ever. And honestly? It could be a good move – as long as Apple executes it right.
Keeping the full keyboard and trackpad intact is a smart choice, too. Not everyone wants or needs a touchscreen – personally, I don’t. I mostly write on my MacBook, so the keyboard is what matters to me. But plenty of users would probably welcome this new feature. It’s a fresh twist for the MacBook Pro, which might be exactly the spark it needs to feel exciting again.
