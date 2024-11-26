Save up to $1,200 on Galaxy Z Fold6!
Google Maps replaces "Speed Trap" with "Police" in incident reports

Apps Google
An image of a smartphone displaying Google Maps

Google Maps has quietly updated its incident reporting feature to replace the "Speed trap" option with a more generic "Police" report. This change has been observed in the latest version of the app, which aims to provide a more accurate way for users to report police presence on the roads — whether it's for a speed trap, traffic direction, or a roadside stop.


The revamped incident reporting system was initially launched in July across Google Maps mobile apps and later extended to Android Auto and CarPlay. It allows users to easily report various road incidents such as construction, lane closures, and crashes. While the "Speed trap" option was initially present, it seems Google has decided to broaden the reporting category to encompass all types of police activity. This change could be seen as controversial by some users who may feel that having a dedicated option for reporting speed traps is a valuable feature.


Screenshot of the incident reporting UI in Google Maps
New Google Maps incident reporting categories. | Image credit — 9to5Google


This update is a subtle but important change. By replacing the specific "Speed trap" option with a more general "Police" category, Google Maps ensures that users can report any type of police presence they encounter on the road. This not only helps other drivers stay informed but also promotes transparency and accountability for everyone involved — be it law enforcement or the drivers on the road.


It remains to be seen whether this update will be applied to Android Auto or CarPlay, but it's likely that eventually these platforms will also reflect the change. In the meantime, users can continue to rely on Google Maps on their smartphones for accurate and up-to-date information on road conditions and incidents. I do hope it does make its way to these platforms sooner rather than later, though, as I imagine it would be more convenient to use on the larger screen of my car's head unit.


Personally, I think this is a step in the right direction. It's important for mapping apps to provide accurate and unbiased information about police presence on the roads. Furthermore, this feature adds another layer of functionality to Google Maps, making it a valuable tool for navigating roads safely. By allowing users to report police presence, Google Maps is empowering drivers to make informed decisions while on the road. 

https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

