Google News аpp to get a revamp with a new Home tab
In September, news broke that Google was working on redesigning the home tab of its Google News app. At the time, it seemed the company was testing different tab layouts for the bottom navigation bar. Now, it looks like Google has decided on the final design.
A recent report reveals that version 5.120.0.696279761 of the Google News app introduces a revamped "Home" tab. This new layout combines the features of the previous "For You" and "Headlines" tabs, bringing both personalized recommendations and top news stories into a single, streamlined section.
Currently, the revamped interface hasn't made its way to the latest stable release of the Google News app. However, with the redesign appearing nearly finalized, a broader rollout might be imminent.
I think it's a smart move to make the interface of such a widely-used app more user-friendly and efficient. For me, the fewer tabs and buttons, the better – simplifying things can only make the experience smoother.
The current (on the left) and the upcoming interface (on the right). | Image credit – Android Authority/AssembleDebug
Google has also added interactive filter chips to the new Home tab for better navigation. These chips let users switch between "For You," "Headlines," and other familiar categories like World, Business, and Technology. Meanwhile, the "Following" and "Newsstand" tabs remain unchanged.
Google News is one of the go-to apps for bringing together the world's top stories in one spot. While you can still catch the latest news through the Google app, Google News provides a more focused experience for Android users who prefer a dedicated platform for staying informed.
In related Google updates, the company is streamlining Gemini menus and features for a more straightforward experience. Meanwhile, the file picker in Google Drive for Android is also getting a functional redesign.
