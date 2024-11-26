Google News аpp to get a revamp with a new Home tab

Save up to $1,200 on Galaxy Z Fold6!
In September, news broke that Google was working on redesigning the home tab of its Google News app. At the time, it seemed the company was testing different tab layouts for the bottom navigation bar. Now, it looks like Google has decided on the final design.

A recent report reveals that version 5.120.0.696279761 of the Google News app introduces a revamped "Home" tab. This new layout combines the features of the previous "For You" and "Headlines" tabs, bringing both personalized recommendations and top news stories into a single, streamlined section.

The current (on the left) and the upcoming interface (on the right). | Image credit – Android Authority/AssembleDebug

Google has also added interactive filter chips to the new Home tab for better navigation. These chips let users switch between "For You," "Headlines," and other familiar categories like World, Business, and Technology. Meanwhile, the "Following" and "Newsstand" tabs remain unchanged.

Currently, the revamped interface hasn't made its way to the latest stable release of the Google News app. However, with the redesign appearing nearly finalized, a broader rollout might be imminent.

Google News is one of the go-to apps for bringing together the world's top stories in one spot. While you can still catch the latest news through the Google app, Google News provides a more focused experience for Android users who prefer a dedicated platform for staying informed.

I think it's a smart move to make the interface of such a widely-used app more user-friendly and efficient. For me, the fewer tabs and buttons, the better – simplifying things can only make the experience smoother.

In related Google updates, the company is streamlining Gemini menus and features for a more straightforward experience. Meanwhile, the file picker in Google Drive for Android is also getting a functional redesign.
Tsveta Ermenkova Junior News Content Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

