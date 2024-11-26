Save up to $1,200 on Galaxy Z Fold6!
Amazon Black Friday is here
Black Friday week is here! Grab excellent discounts now.
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Google reluctantly changes how its search engine works in the EU

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Google
Google search bar widget
Google isn’t just facing legal problems in the U.S. as the DOJ demands Chrome to be sold off: the company is now under pressure in the EU. The EU’s DMA (Digital Markets Act) — which has been the bane of multiple corporations — has forced Google to rework how its search engine will display results in the region.

This process kicked off when certain service providers raised complaints about reduced traffic due to how the company was processing searches. Around 30 percent reduction in traffic was seen by retailers, hotels, airlines and other sites. The complaints alleged that this began after recent tweaks to Google’s search algorithms.

Oliver Bethel — legal director at Google — called the proposed changes “difficult trade-offs” and said that Google was “very reluctant” to go through with the revisions. Bethel also claimed that the new changes would not benefit consumers or businesses in Europe.

Image credit — Unsplash - Google reluctantly changes how its search engine works in the EU
Image credit — Unsplash

One of the proposed revisions includes allowing services to showcase prices and pictures. Another change will make it so that Google’s own services cannot appear as more visually appealing to users. German, Belgian and Estonian search results will also not show the locations of searched establishments on a map.

These changes have been met with criticism from multiple sides. Some allege that the changes will not address how Google shows its services in search results more favorably. Others claim that the removal of the map will make it harder for smaller businesses to catch a consumer’s attention.

Booking, Expedia and Airbnb are just some of the services demanding the EU to charge Google with DMA breaches. Google, naturally, is trying to find the best way to mediate the situation without ending up being fined by the EU or completely changing how its search engine displays results.

The EU has been a thorn in the side for many companies as of late. Apple in particular caught a lot of attention when it was forced to implement multiple aspects into its walled garden: like third party NFC payments and alternative app stores.

If Google is forced to sell off Chrome and also made to tweak its searches in the EU it’s not going to have a good year.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/350-200/Abdullah.jpg
Abdullah Asim AR/VR Contributing Author
Abdullah is an ardent believer in the future of VR, and can't wait to see what more it brings to the table as technology improves. He enjoys covering new software releases in the XR industry, as well as major news about hardware and companies focused on VR.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile customers shopping online can get a free Pixel 9 by only paying taxes
T-Mobile customers shopping online can get a free Pixel 9 by only paying taxes
T-Mobile proves its mettle against Verizon and AT&T by doing for customers what rivals were unable to
T-Mobile proves its mettle against Verizon and AT&T by doing for customers what rivals were unable to
Best Buy is making you a Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra Black Friday offer you can't refuse
Best Buy is making you a Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra Black Friday offer you can't refuse
T-Mobile's epic Black Friday 2024 deals are here with free iPhones, Pixel 9s, Galaxy S24s, and more
T-Mobile's epic Black Friday 2024 deals are here with free iPhones, Pixel 9s, Galaxy S24s, and more
Google Maps helps thieves find their next target but you can stop them from making you a victim
Google Maps helps thieves find their next target but you can stop them from making you a victim
Best Buy is now selling the 512GB OnePlus 12 flagship at its killer Black Friday price
Best Buy is now selling the 512GB OnePlus 12 flagship at its killer Black Friday price

Latest News

At $150 off, the top-notch Sennheiser Momentum 4 are a must-have this Black Friday
At $150 off, the top-notch Sennheiser Momentum 4 are a must-have this Black Friday
CEO Carl Pei tells us how nothing became Nothing
CEO Carl Pei tells us how nothing became Nothing
Maximize your Galaxy Buds 3 Pro Black Friday savings with a big discount AND an Amazon gift card now
Maximize your Galaxy Buds 3 Pro Black Friday savings with a big discount AND an Amazon gift card now
Amazon boosts its Pixel 9 Pro Black Friday discount to $200 with 128 and 256GB storage
Amazon boosts its Pixel 9 Pro Black Friday discount to $200 with 128 and 256GB storage
Honor 300 Ultra leaks in high-resolution renders
Honor 300 Ultra leaks in high-resolution renders
Realme GT Neo7 tipped to pack insanely huge battery
Realme GT Neo7 tipped to pack insanely huge battery
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless