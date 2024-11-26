Google reluctantly changes how its search engine works in the EU

Digital Markets Act

One of the proposed revisions includes allowing services to showcase prices and pictures. Another change will make it so that Google’s own services cannot appear as more visually appealing to users. German, Belgian and Estonian search results will also not show the locations of searched establishments on a map.These changes have been met with criticism from multiple sides. Some allege that the changes will not address how Google shows its services in search results more favorably. Others claim that the removal of the map will make it harder for smaller businesses to catch a consumer’s attention.Booking, Expedia and Airbnb are just some of the services demanding the EU to charge Google with DMA breaches. Google, naturally, is trying to find the best way to mediate the situation without ending up being fined by the EU or completely changing how its search engine displays results.The EU has been a thorn in the side for many companies as of late. Apple in particular caught a lot of attention when it was forced to implement multiple aspects into its walled garden: like third party NFC payments and alternative app stores.If Google is forced to sell off Chrome and also made to tweak its searches in the EU it’s not going to have a good year.