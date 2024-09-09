30% discount on Google Pixel 7a!
You may soon be able to customize your Google Search Widget with new shortcuts

Google is testing a new feature that allows users to customize the shortcuts on their Android search widget, potentially making it even more useful. While this isn't available to everyone yet, some users are getting a sneak peek at the functionality.

Currently, the Google search widget on your Android home screen has shortcuts for voice search and Google Lens. With the update, you might soon have a third shortcut that you can tailor to your preferences. Google seems to be experimenting with this in their latest beta release, but it's not widely accessible yet.

From what can be seen in the below screenshots, the update introduces a third shortcut to the search widget, represented by a "+" icon. Clicking on this opens up a menu where you can personalize the widget's appearance, including its color and transparency. This part was spotted and reported on last month, however, there's also a new section titled "Choose a shortcut".

Screenshots of the upcoming customization options for the Google Search widget
Google Search widget on Android's new customization options | Images credit — Android Authority


This is where things get interesting. You can now select from five new shortcuts to add to the widget: Translate (text), Song Search, Weather, Translate (camera), and Finance. You can only pick one at a time, and its icon will then show up on the search widget. If you prefer, you can also choose not to have a third shortcut at all.

It's important to note that this feature is still a work in progress, and right now, it doesn't seem to save your changes when you pick a new shortcut. However, since most of the groundwork is already done, we can expect Google to roll this out to everyone soon. It is also important to note that this doesn't apply to the Google Search widget that is permanently at the bottom of the UI on Google Pixel devices.

This is a promising development for anyone who uses the Google search widget regularly. The ability to personalize shortcuts will undoubtedly make the widget even handier, giving you quicker access to the features you use the most. It's a small change, but one that could make a big difference in how you interact with your Android device.
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

