You may soon be able to customize your Google Search Widget with new shortcuts



This is where things get interesting. You can now select from five new shortcuts to add to the widget: Translate (text), Song Search, Weather, Translate (camera), and Finance. You can only pick one at a time, and its icon will then show up on the search widget. If you prefer, you can also choose not to have a third shortcut at all.



It's important to note that this feature is still a work in progress, and right now, it doesn't seem to save your changes when you pick a new shortcut. However, since most of the groundwork is already done, we can expect Google to roll this out to everyone soon. It is also important to note that this doesn't apply to the Google Search widget that is permanently at the bottom of the UI on Google Pixel devices.