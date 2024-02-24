Android, iOS users can now customize the Android Bot mascot

Last summer, Google made a big change to the Android wordmark by using a capital "A" instead of the lower-case version of the letter previously used. At the same time, Google changed the look of the Android robot from the 2D "head only" look to a 3D version of the mascot. Now, Google is allowing Android and iOS users to customize the Android mascot by selecting clothes, accessories, props, and other items. Once customized to your liking, you can share your Android robot with others online.





To make the Android mascot your own, go to the Android.com homepage or To make the Android mascot your own, go to the Android.com homepage or click on this convenient link . You will see the Android robot on the right side of the screen with tabs on top listed as Material, Clothing, Accessories, and Props. Which ever one you select, you will see a range of 20 options for your robot. Click on one and the image of the robot on the right will be appropriately updated.









For example, if you want to make your Android mascot a rock n' roller, click the Props tab and then tap on the guitar and amplifier option. If you're happy with the look, go to the Props tab and tap the check mark on the bottom of the screen and you will see a new page that says "Your Android Bot is ready." On this page, the Android mascot is decked out with your selections and options on the page allow you to download your creation, or create another one. A QR code is available for your Android Bot.









If you want to change the tab selection to add more customization to your Android mascot, press the button pointing to the left to move the tab selector from right to left, or press the button pointing right to move the tab selector from left to right. You can also use your mouse to tap on a specific tab. One item from each of the four tabs can be used to customize your Bot. Keep in mind that since the customized Bots are created using a website, both Android and iOS users can have fun with this.



