Google Photos will now show you your favorite beer moment in the Android/iOS versions of the app
The Google Photos Memories feature shows you collections of your photographs that fall under a certain category. These collections are found at the top of the page and include the name of the category. To view your memories, open up the Google Photos app and at the bottom of the screen, tap on Photos. At the top of the screen you'll see your memories. You can see the next or previous photo in that category's queue by tapping on the right or left of the screen. To skip to the next or previous memory, swipe to the right or the left. Touching and holding on a photo will pause it.
According to 9to5Google, there is a new category that Google has added to list of Memories categories and it's called "Cheers." These photos show off beer bottles and cans. It seems that cocktails or shots are not picked up by the process Google uses to curate these photos so the pictures included in this category need to be definitely beer-related. Depending on how many beers you've consumed at the time, you might be surprised about some of the photos that end up in the "Cheers" category on your phone!