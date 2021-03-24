Google Photos will now show you your favorite beer moment in the Android/iOS versions of the app

The Google Photos Memories feature shows you collections of your photographs that fall under a certain category. These collections are found at the top of the page and include the name of the category. To view your memories, open up the Google Photos app and at the bottom of the screen, tap on Photos. At the top of the screen you'll see your memories. You can see the next or previous photo in that category's queue by tapping on the right or left of the screen. To skip to the next or previous memory, swipe to the right or the left. Touching and holding on a photo will pause it.





You do have some say over what kind of memories appear on the screen. The Memories carousel at the top of the app will only appear if you select at least one of the available options. To do this, open the Google Photos app. At the top right tap your profile picture or initials. Then tap on Memories > Featured memories . You can then choose to see in the Memories carousel photos taken in the current week several years ago, photos snapped in recent weeks, and themed memories. The latter are pictures about people, places, and things. You can hide certain people by opening the Google Photos app. Tap your profile picture or initials and go to Photo Settings > Memories > Hide people & pets . Choose the person you want to hide. To "un-hide" that person, tap his face.







