Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View

Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View
iOS Android Software updates Apps Google

Google Photos will now show you your favorite beer moment in the Android/iOS versions of the app

Alan Friedman
by Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
Mar 24, 2021, 4:37 PM
Google Photos will now show you your favorite beer moment in the Android/iOS versions of the app
The Google Photos Memories feature shows you collections of your photographs that fall under a certain category. These collections are found at the top of the page and include the name of the category. To view your memories, open up the Google Photos app and at the bottom of the screen, tap on Photos. At the top of the screen you'll see your memories. You can see the next or previous photo in that category's queue by tapping on the right or left of the screen. To skip to the next or previous memory, swipe to the right or the left. Touching and holding on a photo will pause it.

You do have some say over what kind of memories appear on the screen. The Memories carousel at the top of the app will only appear if you select at least one of the available options. To do this, open the Google Photos app. At the top right tap your profile picture or initials. Then tap on Memories > Featured memories. You can then choose to see in the Memories carousel photos taken in the current week several years ago, photos snapped in recent weeks, and themed memories. The latter are pictures about people, places, and things. You can hide certain people by opening the Google Photos app. Tap your profile picture or initials and go to Photo Settings > Memories > Hide people & pets. Choose the person you want to hide. To "un-hide" that person, tap his face.


According to 9to5Google, there is a new category that Google has added to list of Memories categories and it's called "Cheers." These photos show off beer bottles and cans. It seems that cocktails or shots are not picked up by the process Google uses to curate these photos so the pictures included in this category need to be definitely beer-related. Depending on how many beers you've consumed at the time, you might be surprised about some of the photos that end up in the "Cheers" category on your phone!

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Who is Justin Long and why the internet is on fire thanks to Intel’s campaign against Apple
Popular stories
Alleged iPhone 13 5G glass panels show off rumored smaller notch
Popular stories
OnePlus 9 Pro camera can win against the best: tested vs Galaxy S21 Ultra, iPhone 12 Pro Max
Popular stories
OnePlus 9/Pro 5G land with America's best displays, fastest charging, and Hasselblad cameras

Popular stories

Popular stories
Apple fined $2M for not including charger with iPhone 12
Popular stories
T-Mobile leaks the full OnePlus 9 5G and 9 Pro specs sheet
Popular stories
Motorola's Moto G100 5G will be quite affordable, suggests price leak
Popular stories
Android apps keep crashing? This solution has helped many fix the problem
Popular stories
Believe it or not, Apple's iPhone 11 Pro can be yours for free with no trade-in
Popular stories
How Verizon's 4G network turned out faster than the 5G ones

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless