Google adds extra security to account login with enhanced 2FA prompt

Previously, tapping "Yes" on the Google Prompt was often enough. Now, after you tap "Yes, it's me," you'll be asked to provide another form of verification. This might involve using your fingerprint, facial recognition, or entering your PIN – whatever security measures you have set up on your phone. This extra step is designed to add a layer of security. Even if someone has access to your phone and sees the initial prompt, they still won't be able to get into your account without your biometric data or PIN.This change is rolling out through an update to Google Play Services on Android (version 25.02.34) and the Google app or Gmail on iOS, though it might take a few days for the update to reach everyone. While some might find the extra step a bit inconvenient, it's a small price to pay for improved security. I, for one, do not mind the extra security as long as I know that it will eventually keep my account safer from bad actors that could compromise the security of my personal information. In order to avoid that, these extra precautions can make a big difference