Google adds extra security to account login with enhanced 2FA prompt
Google is boosting its account security by adding an extra layer of verification to its "Google Prompt" feature. This change aims to make it harder for unauthorized access, even if someone has multiple devices.
This isn't the first time Google has made changes like this in order to tighten account security. They've introduced various measures over time, like two-factor authentication and safe zone designations, to protect user data. This new update to Google Prompt is another step in that direction. It's all about making sure it's really you trying to access your account, especially when you're using a new device or doing something sensitive.
Previously, tapping "Yes" on the Google Prompt was often enough. Now, after you tap "Yes, it's me," you'll be asked to provide another form of verification. This might involve using your fingerprint, facial recognition, or entering your PIN – whatever security measures you have set up on your phone. This extra step is designed to add a layer of security. Even if someone has access to your phone and sees the initial prompt, they still won't be able to get into your account without your biometric data or PIN.
The Google Prompt is that little notification you get on your phone asking, "Are you trying to sign in?" when you log into your Google account on a new device, like a new phone, a computer, or even a smart TV. It's a simple way to confirm your identity. Usually, you just tap "Yes" or "No," and you're done. But now, Google is adding a second step.
The "Are you trying to sign in?" Google prompt. | Image credit — 9to5Google
This change is rolling out through an update to Google Play Services on Android (version 25.02.34) and the Google app or Gmail on iOS, though it might take a few days for the update to reach everyone. While some might find the extra step a bit inconvenient, it's a small price to pay for improved security. I, for one, do not mind the extra security as long as I know that it will eventually keep my account safer from bad actors that could compromise the security of my personal information. In order to avoid that, these extra precautions can make a big difference
