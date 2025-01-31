Order the Galaxy S25 now and get free credit!
Order the Galaxy S25 now and get free credit!
Pre-ordering a Galaxy S25 gives you $300 of Samsung Credit, and extra savings of up to $900 via trade-in.

Google adds extra security to account login with enhanced 2FA prompt

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
iOS Android Apps Google
Illustration of Google's account security methods
Google is boosting its account security by adding an extra layer of verification to its "Google Prompt" feature. This change aims to make it harder for unauthorized access, even if someone has multiple devices.

This isn't the first time Google has made changes like this in order to tighten account security. They've introduced various measures over time, like two-factor authentication and safe zone designations, to protect user data. This new update to Google Prompt is another step in that direction. It's all about making sure it's really you trying to access your account, especially when you're using a new device or doing something sensitive.

The Google Prompt is that little notification you get on your phone asking, "Are you trying to sign in?" when you log into your Google account on a new device, like a new phone, a computer, or even a smart TV. It's a simple way to confirm your identity. Usually, you just tap "Yes" or "No," and you're done. But now, Google is adding a second step.

Screenshot of the Google Prompt
The "Are you trying to sign in?" Google prompt. | Image credit — 9to5Google


Previously, tapping "Yes" on the Google Prompt was often enough. Now, after you tap "Yes, it's me," you'll be asked to provide another form of verification. This might involve using your fingerprint, facial recognition, or entering your PIN – whatever security measures you have set up on your phone. This extra step is designed to add a layer of security. Even if someone has access to your phone and sees the initial prompt, they still won't be able to get into your account without your biometric data or PIN.

This change is rolling out through an update to Google Play Services on Android (version 25.02.34) and the Google app or Gmail on iOS, though it might take a few days for the update to reach everyone. While some might find the extra step a bit inconvenient, it's a small price to pay for improved security. I, for one, do not mind the extra security as long as I know that it will eventually keep my account safer from bad actors that could compromise the security of my personal information. In order to avoid that, these extra precautions can make a big difference
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Google Messages now makes it easier to see if you have been left on read
Google Messages now makes it easier to see if you have been left on read
First impressions of T-Mobile satellite service shared by iPhone and Samsung users
First impressions of T-Mobile satellite service shared by iPhone and Samsung users
iPhone SE 4 shown off clear as day in new leaked video
iPhone SE 4 shown off clear as day in new leaked video
Elon Musk announces when T-Mobile satellite beta will begin
Elon Musk announces when T-Mobile satellite beta will begin
T-Mobile CEO reveals which customers will have to pay for satellite texting
T-Mobile CEO reveals which customers will have to pay for satellite texting
Second Verizon price hike announced in less than a month
Second Verizon price hike announced in less than a month

Latest News

DeepSeek accused of getting around US sanctions to buy NVIDIA chips
DeepSeek accused of getting around US sanctions to buy NVIDIA chips
Xfinity, Metro customers face Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra activation problems
Xfinity, Metro customers face Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra activation problems
Samsung's S Pen dilemma: has the super popular accessory become expendable?
Samsung's S Pen dilemma: has the super popular accessory become expendable?
Will Apple hit a home run with the iPhone SE 4? Notch so fast!
Will Apple hit a home run with the iPhone SE 4? Notch so fast!
Starting tomorrow, Apple might have to raise iPhone prices in the U.S.
Starting tomorrow, Apple might have to raise iPhone prices in the U.S.
New OnePlus Open 2 leak hints at a camera feature other flagships lack
New OnePlus Open 2 leak hints at a camera feature other flagships lack
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless