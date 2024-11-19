Save up to $1,100 on Galaxy S24 Ultra!

Google reveals 2024’s best apps and games on the Play Store

If you’re using an Android phone, chances are the Google Play Store is your main hub for downloading apps and games. With millions of options available, Google has once again kept up its yearly tradition by announcing the best apps and games of the year.

Google Play’s Best of 2024 winners in the US have been announced, and topping the list for the best app this year is Partiful. This event-planning app stands out with its sleek design and modern take on creating invitations. Its standout feature, the “Party Genie” tool, lets users effortlessly craft invites and provides a seamless RSVP process through a shareable link.

Video Thumbnail
Video credit – Google

The title of the best game for 2024 goes to AFK Journey. This fantasy RPG earned the top spot thanks to its impressive roster of characters and engaging tactical battle system. Its expansive world and stunning art style further set it apart, making it a standout choice in a competitive gaming landscape.

Video Thumbnail
Video credit – Google

The award for best multi-device app goes to Max. While the platform is preparing to charge for password sharing, its massive library of TV shows, movies, and original content ensures it stands out. What clinched the award is its seamless cross-device functionality – allowing users to pick up right where they left off, whether they’re watching on a TV, tablet, or even a car with Google built-in.

The final category, best multi-device game, goes to Clash of Clans. Despite being a decade-old favorite, the game stepped up this year by expanding to PCs and Chromebooks. Now, the mobile classic is fully optimized for all your devices, letting you enjoy seamless gameplay on phones, foldable phones, tablets, Chromebooks, or PCs – wherever and however you prefer to play.

These four standout apps and games have claimed the top honors for 2024, but with millions more on the Play Store, there’s plenty left to discover. To see if your favorite app or game made it to the final selection, be sure to check out the full list of this year’s best apps and games.

