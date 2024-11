Google reveals 2024’s best apps and games on the Play Store

Video credit – Google

The title of the best game for 2024 goes to AFK Journey. This fantasy RPG earned the top spot thanks to its impressive roster of characters and engaging tactical battle system. Its expansive world and stunning art style further set it apart, making it a standout choice in a competitive gaming landscape.





If you’re using an Android phone , chances are the Google Play Store is your main hub for downloading apps and games. With millions of options available, Google has once again kept up its yearly tradition by announcing the best apps and games of the year.Google Play’s Best of 2024 winners in the US have been announced , and topping the list for the best app this year is Partiful . This event-planning app stands out with its sleek design and modern take on creating invitations. Its standout feature, the “Party Genie” tool, lets users effortlessly craft invites and provides a seamless RSVP process through a shareable link.