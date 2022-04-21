Google will take a little more time before its ‘Switch to Android’ app is ready for Pixels
Migrating from iOS to Android and vice-versa has always been as difficult as it is to cross the border between two not-so-friendly neighboring countries. While yes, of course, you have the option to use traditional methods like transferring all your files to Google Drive or using a cable (yuch, cables), the more modern solution would be to do things automatically and wirelessly.
The Verge states that a Google spokesperson by the name of Ivy Hunt has confirmed that in a few weeks everyone should be able to access the ‘Switch to Android’ app. For that to happen, though, Google must first release an update to Pixel phones that would enable them to work with the info transferring app.
The app will initially work only with Pixel phones, but unfortunately, there is no word yet on how long we would have to wait for other Android devices to be able to make use of the app. It is safe to assume that the Galaxies and OnePlus’ out there would also receive support for Switch to Android sooner or later.
Until then, Google has listed all the other routes you can go when transferring your data from iOS to Android, so you can try those out if you don’t want to wait a few more weeks.
News recently popped up that Google was working on a ‘Switch to Android’ app that would make the process of transitioning from an Apple device easier and more intuitive. The app itself already appeared on the App Store, however, it remains unlisted and is slowly being rolled out to users worldwide.
Switch to Android will work much like other similar applications that aid in transferring your information from one phone to another. When you open it up, you will have a QR code presented on the screen, which you can then scan with your Pixel phone to initiate the process of copying all the files and stored personal information.
