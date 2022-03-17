 Google could be working on "Switch to Android" app with iCloud to Google Photos data migration feature - PhoneArena

Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Clear notifications Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra from Mint Mobile

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Clear notifications Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra from Mint Mobile

 View
iOS Android Apps

Google could be working on "Switch to Android" app with iCloud to Google Photos data migration feature

Iskra Petrova
By
0
Google could be working on "Switch to Android" app with iCloud to Google Photos image migration feat
Google has always been great with data migration and backup. Despite that, migrating from iOS to an Android phone might be difficult despite things like SMS messages, Wi-Fi passwords, and other basic things that get backed up to your Google account. Now, XDA-Developers reports about a possibility that the Switch to Android app for iOS might get the option to transfer photos from iCloud Photos to Google Photos.

Switch to Android might be able to copy data in iCloud Photos to Google Photos


Last year, there was evidence that Google is working on an app for iOS called "Switch to Android", which should make it easier for you if you're changing your phone from an iPhone to an Android phone, to get your data transferred easily. However, it was not clear at the beginning what data could this app migrate, and now, a new report from 9to5Google shows a hint about that.

A string of code was discovered in the latest version of Google's Data Transfer Tool, which currently only works on Android-to-Android data transfer. This code hints that the app could help you copy your existing photos and videos from iCloud to Google Photos.

Here's what the discovered line of code reads:

To copy photos & videos from iCloud to Google Photos, follow the instructions in the Switch to Android app, or learn more at g.co/transferfromicloud.


The link indicated in the line of code leads to an article (it existed before) that showcases how you can copy your data from Apple and select your Google account as the destination of the copy. However, it may be so that the app will make this a simpler process.

Additionally, there is a string in the code that refers to "lightning cable", which could mean you could connect an iPhone to an Android device to quickly migrate the data.

As Google I/O 2022 is approaching, probably to happen in the month of May, we may hear more about this possibility then. Until then, these are still rumors and not official information, so do keep this in mind.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO
Loading Comments...

Latest News

The oldie but goodie Sony WF-1000XM3 earbuds are on sale at a new all-time low price
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
The oldie but goodie Sony WF-1000XM3 earbuds are on sale at a new all-time low price
Here are some of the key specs of Motorola's next big upper mid-ranger
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Here are some of the key specs of Motorola's next big upper mid-ranger
By the end of March, the EU wants to tie Google and Apple's hands with the Digital Markets Act
by Iskra Petrova,  2
By the end of March, the EU wants to tie Google and Apple's hands with the Digital Markets Act
Pixel Notepad to reportedly undergo mass production in the third quarter
by Alan Friedman,  0
Pixel Notepad to reportedly undergo mass production in the third quarter
Instagram brings parental controls to the US, confirms NFTs are coming soon
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Instagram brings parental controls to the US, confirms NFTs are coming soon
If you receive this scammy email that uses the Google name and icon, delete it immediately
by Alan Friedman,  0
If you receive this scammy email that uses the Google name and icon, delete it immediately
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless