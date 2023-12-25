Gmail on iOS now lets you unsubscribe fast and easy with a single tap on a new button
It’s been more than a month since the last time we talked about one much-needed feature for the Gmail app: an Unsubscribe button that’s convenient and spares you the need to scroll and poke around in menus.
Back in November, it became known that the Gmail team was testing a tweak for Android users to let them unsubscribe from unwanted mail quickly and easily – now, it’s not Android phones that get it.
There’s a prominent “Unsubscribe” button in Gmail for iOS and users are seeing it right below the email’s subject line and above the email content. The report has some screenshots to get a better idea of the updated user interface, here they are:
Instead of tapping the 3-dot menu icon at the top of the message window and then searching for “Unsubscribe” (or scrolling to the bottom of the email and looking for the sender’s “Unsubscribe” button), this new solution is far more convenient and time-saving. No scrolling, no searching, just a single tap on the button and you’re ready to go. This iOS Gmail app addition is similar to the web version’s unsubscribe button, which is placed below the subject line and next to the sender’s details.
So far, the new unsubscribe button is not yet to be found on Android devices. Quite the irony in the light of the fact that Android is Google’s own platform, but that’s not the first time Google has brought features to iOS before Android – like the option to delete the last 15 minutes of the browsing history in the Google app, and the ability to crop videos in Google Photos.
