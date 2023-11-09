Save $50 on Fitbit Sense 2!
Gmail is working on a nice update with a touch of modernization in a new test, reports Android Police. The email service is currently testing a quick reply UI, more similar to a chat service.

Gmail working on a Quick reply UI for a more modern feature set


Usually, replying to emails is quite the serious-looking process. You need to tap the Reply or Reply All button, enter a subject line, type out a response and include a signature and a salutation. Now, Gmail is working on making exchanging emails more like threads (back-and-forth conversations), if you wish to do so.

There's a new test for Gmail on Android that is working on replacing the three large buttons for Reply, Reply All, and Forward, with a message box that looks more like a field in Telegram or WhatsApp, or any other chat app for that matter. You have a paperclip icon on the left for file attachments, and a more simple way to reply to the email.

The new UI in testing - Gmail testing a new Quick reply UI for emails on Android
The new UI in testing

You can, of course, still choose to change to "Reply All" or edit the list of recipients, but the default is "Reply". You can also expand this field to get a full-screen email composition window to create a more sophisticated email response. The emoji button is on the right, outside the text field.

When you start typing, you get the keyboard and the text field moves close to the middle of your screen, just like a regular chat app. You don't lose visibility of the email you're replying to as well.

The current UI - Gmail testing a new Quick reply UI for emails on Android
The current UI

This seems to be a server-side test from Google, and not all users will be able to see it just yet.
