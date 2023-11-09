Gmail testing a new Quick reply UI for emails on Android

Gmail working on a Quick reply UI for a more modern feature set

There's a new test for Gmail on Android that is working on replacing the three large buttons for Reply, Reply All, and Forward, with a message box that looks more like a field in Telegram or WhatsApp, or any other chat app for that matter. You have a paperclip icon on the left for file attachments, and a more simple way to reply to the email.







When you start typing, you get the keyboard and the text field moves close to the middle of your screen, just like a regular chat app. You don't lose visibility of the email you're replying to as well.





