Gmail update finally fixes annoying bug on Pixel phones running Android 12

Gmail "undo" button on Pixel phones running Android 12 is now fixed

The issue was present when a Pixel user (with the phone running Google's newest OS, Android 12) archived a mail from the notification shade. Before this bug occurred, an "undo" button will appear for several seconds if the archiving action was just a mistake, giving the user time to reconsider the archiving of the email.















