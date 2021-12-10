Notification Center

Android Software updates Apps Google

Gmail update finally fixes annoying bug on Pixel phones running Android 12

Iskra Petrova
By
0
Gmail update finally fixes annoying bug on Pixel phones running Android 12
Android 12 has had some bugs here and there on Pixel devices shortly after it's been released, and Google has been working on fixing them. Now, 9to5Google reports that a bug with the Gmail notification "undo" button on Pixel devices with Android 12 has been resolved with the new update of the app.

Gmail "undo" button on Pixel phones running Android 12 is now fixed


The issue was present when a Pixel user (with the phone running Google's newest OS, Android 12) archived a mail from the notification shade. Before this bug occurred, an "undo" button will appear for several seconds if the archiving action was just a mistake, giving the user time to reconsider the archiving of the email.


However, with Android 12, some users reported the "undo" button no longer appeared. It was not visible until the user manually minimized the notification.


Gmail version 2021.11.14 fixes this issue and brings back the "undo" button in the aforementioned situation. The new version is now rolling out on the Play Store, so if you're one of the Pixel owners affected by it, you can now download the version of Gmail that fixes it.

