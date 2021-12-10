Gmail update finally fixes annoying bug on Pixel phones running Android 12

Gmail update finally fixes annoying bug on Pixel phones running Android 120
The issue was present when a Pixel user (with the phone running Google's newest OS, Android 12) archived a mail from the notification shade. Before this bug occurred, an "undo" button will appear for several seconds if the archiving action was just a mistake, giving the user time to reconsider the archiving of the email.
However, with Android 12, some users reported the "undo" button no longer appeared. It was not visible until the user manually minimized the notification.
Gmail version 2021.11.14 fixes this issue and brings back the "undo" button in the aforementioned situation. The new version is now rolling out on the Play Store, so if you're one of the Pixel owners affected by it, you can now download the version of Gmail that fixes it.