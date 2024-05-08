Want the Pixel 8a? Here's how you can score a free one from T-Mobile

Pre-order the Pixel 8a now!

But then in the afternoon, we were all blindsided when Google unexpectedly unveiled the Pixel 8a, something that we didn't expect for another week until Google I/O opens. The phone is available to pre-order now from the Google Store and other retailers and it goes on sale May 14th which is when Google's developer conference will take place.









Pixel 8a is official, Pixel 8a . First of all, we should tell you that the device will be available online and at T-Mobile stores on May 14th. Now here are the three ways to get a free Pixel 8a from T-Mobile : Now that theis official, T-Mobile has announced some deals that can net you a free. First of all, we should tell you that the device will be available online and atstores on May 14th. Now here are the three ways to get a freefrom

Free Google Pixel 8a when adding a line on most plans including all Go5G plans (via 24 monthly bill credits, plus tax)

Free Google Pixel 8a when trading in an eligible device on all Go5G plans (via 24 monthly bill credits, plus tax)

when trading in an eligible device on all Go5G plans (via 24 monthly bill credits, plus tax) Free Google Pixel 8a when adding a line and trading in an eligible device on Business Unlimited Select (via 24 monthly device credits, plus tax)

T-Mobile 's use of advanced 5G network features such as 5G standalone four-carrier aggregation, your Pixel 8a can deliver up to 90% faster uplink speeds than the These are pretty self-explanatory and with's use of advanced 5G network features such as 5G standalone four-carrier aggregation, yourcan deliver up to 90% faster uplink speeds than the Pixel 7a . By using multiple carriers at the same time, carrier aggregation turns a sleepy two-lane road into a four-lane super highway allowing for faster data speeds as the network traffic has more room to move.





The Pixel 8a deals are for new and existing T-Mobile customers. If you don't have a qualified trade-in or don't want to add a new line, you can buy the Pixel 8a online or in T-Mobile starting on May 14th priced at $499.99 or 24 monthly payments of $20.84. Color options are Porcelain, Obsidian, and Bay.