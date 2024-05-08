Want the Pixel 8a? Here's how you can score a free one from T-Mobile

Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
Yesterday was an interesting day in the world of tech. Apple's "Let Loose" event pretty much unveiled things that we already had expected such as the introduction of the first iPads to be equipped with OLED displays (the 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Pro 2024 models), the use of the M4  chipset for the top-of-the-line slates, the introduction of the new 13-inch iPad Air, the Apple Pencil Pro name for the latest iteration of the digital writing instrument, its new squeeze gesture, and more.

But then in the afternoon, we were all blindsided when Google unexpectedly unveiled the Pixel 8a, something that we didn't expect for another week until Google I/O opens. The phone is available to pre-order now from the Google Store and other retailers and it goes on sale May 14th which is when Google's developer conference will take place.

Now that the Pixel 8a is official, T-Mobile has announced some deals that can net you a free Pixel 8a. First of all, we should tell you that the device will be available online and at T-Mobile stores on May 14th. Now here are the three ways to get a free Pixel 8a from T-Mobile:

  • Free Google Pixel 8a when adding a line on most plans including all Go5G plans (via 24 monthly bill credits, plus tax)
  • Free Google Pixel 8a when trading in an eligible device on all Go5G plans (via 24 monthly bill credits, plus tax)
  • Free Google Pixel 8a when adding a line and trading in an eligible device on Business Unlimited Select (via 24 monthly device credits, plus tax)
These are pretty self-explanatory and with T-Mobile's use of advanced 5G network features such as 5G standalone four-carrier aggregation, your Pixel 8a can deliver up to 90% faster uplink speeds than the Pixel 7a. By using multiple carriers at the same time, carrier aggregation turns a sleepy two-lane road into a four-lane super highway allowing for faster data speeds as the network traffic has more room to move.

The Pixel 8a deals are for new and existing T-Mobile customers. If you don't have a qualified trade-in or don't want to add a new line, you can buy the Pixel 8a online or in T-Mobile starting on May 14th priced at $499.99 or 24 monthly payments of $20.84. Color options are Porcelain, Obsidian, and Bay.
The Pixel 8a features a 6.1-inch OLED display with a 1080 x 2400 resolution, up to 120Hz refresh rate, and Gorilla Glass 3 protection. Peak brightness is up to 2000 nits. Under the hood is the Google Tensor G3 with 8GB RAM and 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The rear camera array includes a 64MP primary camera, and a 13MP ultra-wide camera. The front-facing camera also weighs in at 13MP. The 4492mAh battery delivers enough power to run the phone up to 24 hours between charges.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.jpg
Alan Friedman Mobile Tech News Journalist
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

