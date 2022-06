Genuine Google Pixel display and battery replacement kits are in for cheap self-repair

These consist of genuine parts that Google provided to iFixit, along with the various tools and manuals needed to replace your display, housing, camera, mic, or other internals and externals.





Google's move is most likely to preempt any requirements that will come its way after the Right to Repair act's vote, just like Samsung set up a partnership with iFixit over Galaxy phone repairs , or Apple now sells genuine replacement kits on its website and allows third-party repair shops to do the fixings that Apple Stores do.





The iFixit announcement clarifies that Google has now provided it with original repair and replacement components for the Pixel 2, 3, 3a, 4, 4a, 5, 5a, and Pixel 6 , as well as their bigger versions, like the XL and Pro models.





The OG Google phone also gets some repair Fix Kit love, but not with genuine parts as Google is no longer stocking those, of course. Here are some of the Pixel 6 Pro self-repair set prices:





Google Pixel 6 Pro Screen - $199.99

Google Pixel 6 Pro Battery - $49.99

Google Pixel 6 Pro Rear Camera - $176.99



Google adheres to the letter of The Right to Repair Act





