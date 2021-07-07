Joe Biden wants the FTC to draft new rules for the right to repair

Joe Biden wants the FTC to draft new rules for the right to repair4
Apple is one of those infamous industry giants that has repeatedly shown its opposition to the idea. Its efforts to expand repair services outside retail stores, like with Apple Authorized Service Providers (AASP) or with the Independent Repair Program, are still too restrictive.
White House economic adviser Brian Deese shared that introducing rules aims to create "greater competition in the economy" and consequently lower prices for Americans. The president is expected to release his executive order in the following few days.
Unfortunately, companies like Apple are still against loosening their grip over the process of repairing their devices. In the past, it has always combated and lobbied against any propositions raised by several states in the U.S.
The big A has even been caught making small unnecessary changes to the iPhone just to make the mobile technician's work even harder. With the new legislation, such below the belt tactics will hopefully disappear, although it is yet to be seen how the FTC will enforce the new rules.