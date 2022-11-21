Genshin Impact’s aesthetics brought to the Galaxy Z Fold 4 via a new special edition collab
Samsung and Genshin Impact have joined forces to bring fans a new special edition of the Galaxy Z Fold 4. It also comes with a slew of bonuses in the same style, showcased at the Global Game Exhibition G-STAR of 2022 in South Korea, as reported by GenshinGlobal (via Android Headlines).
The star of the foldable phone’s new design is Ganyu – a frosty character from the game. Her accent colors of blue and purple or her signature Ice Lotus trail are featured across all included items, which makes the edition feel like a complete package.
The character herself can be seen not only on the back of the phone, but also on other accessories in a more chibi styling – a sort of caricature, aiming to make subjects appear more cute and tiny.
The special edition comes with a pair of Galaxy Buds 2 Pro earbuds, equipped with a custom case, featuring Ganyu and a special strap. But there are also other goodies, aimed at hardcore Genshin Impact players.
Here’s a quick list of all the other items that we’ve seen showcased at the event:
That’s quite the selection! The package seems to be aimed at equipping any mobile gamer with a great selection of starting gear, required for a solid gaming experience, while also offering memorabilia, which is sure to hold additional value for Ganyu fans.
We can see that this exact style is applied to the wallpaper of the Z Fold 4. Typically, full system themes are made to go along with special editions like this, but we haven’t seen anything beyond the minimalist background for now.
What is included in the Genshin Impact Special Edition?
Presenting the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Ganyu Edition!
- Back covers for the Galaxy Z Fold 4
- A stylized wireless charging pad
- Themed straps
- An acrylic charm with Ganyu
- A set of stickers
- A postcard
- Bracelets
- What looks to be a set of pop-socket holders
Here's an overview of the full set of items.
When will the Genshin Impact edition of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 Launch?
As of now – we don’t know. It’s even possible that the device may not see a wider release beyond South Korea. However, Gensihn Impact is one of the most played games on a wider scale, so that may convince Samsung to release the phone outside of its home country.
If you are looking to proudly display your adoration for Genshin Impact or your devotion to Ganyu as a main character – this special edition is definitely for you. Whether you will be able to get it – or afford it – is a different topic, for another time.
We don’t know the exact price of the special edition either, but we are pretty sure that it’s going to cost more than a regular Galaxy Z Fold 4. After all, it does come with a lot of collectibles and a pair of Galaxy Buds 2 Pro.
