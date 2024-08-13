Gemini on Android is evolving to assist you in more areas of your everyday life
Up Next:
Google is transforming how we interact with our Android phones by integrating its powerful AI model, Gemini, into the operating system. This will enhance the assistant's capabilities, making it more conversational and capable of handling complex tasks. It will also introduce new features like the ability to interact with apps and generate images.
Additionally, Google boasts that Android is the first mobile operating system with a large, on-device multimodal AI model – in this case referring to Gemini Nano. This means that for some sensitive use cases, like call summarization or image organization, your data never has to leave your phone, ensuring further privacy protection.
These updates and more are expected to roll out in the coming month to supported Android devices. It’s looking like Google's focus on AI integration signals a future where our phones become even more helpful and intuitive, adapting to our needs and making our lives easier.
A more conversational and powerful assistant
The integration of Gemini is set to completely revamp the Android assistant experience you are used to. With it, you'll be able to have a natural conversation, as if you're talking to another person. Additionally, it will now be able to understand your intent, follow your thoughts, and complete intricate tasks.
The deep integration with the operating system will also empower Gemini to perform a wider range of actions. For example, you will be able to overlay Gemini on top of any app and ask questions about the content that you see on the screen. This opens up new possibilities, like getting specific details about a YouTube video or a website, followed by generating images directly from the overlay and sharing them with others.
New features and enhanced security
Teased during Google I/O, Google is now introducing Gemini Live, a mobile conversational experience that allows for in-depth chats with the assistant. You can ask complex questions, explore ideas, or even get suggestions for jobs that match your skills and experience. Think of it as Gemini on steroids. This feature is currently rolling out in English to Gemini Advanced subscribers on Android phones and will be available in more languages soon.
With Gemini, we’re bringing the best of Google AI to billions of Android users in a private and secure way.
— Sameer Samat, President, Android Ecosystem, 13 August, 2024
Google states that above all, privacy remains the top priority, even with increased AI capabilities. Now Gemini can securely connect your relevant personal data with Google's vast knowledge base to provide personalized assistance. For instance, it can create a workout routine based on your trainer's emails or use your resume to write a work bio. This is all done within Google's secure environment, without the need to share data with third-party AI providers, and thus keeping your information safe.
Recommended Stories
Wide availability and device compatibility
Image credit — Google
Google says it is committed to making Gemini accessible to as many users as possible. It is currently supported in 45 languages, in over 200 countries and territories, and will continue to expand. It is also compatible with hundreds of phone models from various manufacturers and has been optimized for different Android form factors, including foldables.
Gemini is also designed to be readily available whenever you need it. You can swipe up from the corner of the screen on supported Samsung devices or hold down the power button on supported Pixel and other devices to activate it.
Pixel 9 enhancements and future updates
Along with the Gemini integration, Google is introducing other AI-powered features to Android, such as a new share feature in Circle to Search. This will allow you to circle a selection on your screen and instantly share it with others. Pixel 9 users will also have access to additional AI capabilities.
These updates and more are expected to roll out in the coming month to supported Android devices. It’s looking like Google's focus on AI integration signals a future where our phones become even more helpful and intuitive, adapting to our needs and making our lives easier.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: