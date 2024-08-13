Gemini on Android is evolving to assist you in more areas of your everyday life

New features and enhanced security





Android phones

The integration of Gemini is set to completely revamp the Android assistant experience you are used to. With it, you'll be able to have a natural conversation, as if you're talking to another person. Additionally, it will now be able to understand your intent, follow your thoughts, and complete intricate tasks.The deep integration with the operating system will also empower Gemini to perform a wider range of actions. For example, you will be able to overlay Gemini on top of any app and ask questions about the content that you see on the screen. This opens up new possibilities, like getting specific details about a YouTube video or a website, followed by generating images directly from the overlay and sharing them with others.Teased during Google I/O, Google is now introducing Gemini Live, a mobile conversational experience that allows for in-depth chats with the assistant. You can ask complex questions, explore ideas, or even get suggestions for jobs that match your skills and experience. Think of it as Gemini on steroids. This feature is currently rolling out in English to Gemini Advanced subscribers onand will be available in more languages soon.