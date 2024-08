Gemini on Android is evolving to assist you in more areas of your everyday life

A more conversational and powerful assistant









The deep integration with the operating system will also empower Gemini to perform a wider range of actions. For example, you will be able to overlay Gemini on top of any app and ask questions about the content that you see on the screen. This opens up new possibilities, like getting specific details about a YouTube video or a website, followed by generating images directly from the overlay and sharing them with others.

New features and enhanced security

Teased during Google I/O, Google is now introducing Gemini Live, a mobile conversational experience that allows for in-depth chats with the assistant. You can ask complex questions, explore ideas, or even get suggestions for jobs that match your skills and experience. Think of it as Gemini on steroids. This feature is currently rolling out in English to Gemini Advanced subscribers on Android phones and will be available in more languages soon.











— Sameer Samat, President, Android Ecosystem , 13 August, 2024

Google states that above all, privacy remains the top priority, even with increased AI capabilities. Now Gemini can securely connect your relevant personal data with Google's vast knowledge base to provide personalized assistance. For instance, it can create a workout routine based on your trainer's emails or use your resume to write a work bio. This is all done within Google's secure environment, without the need to share data with third-party AI providers, and thus keeping your information safe.



Additionally, Google boasts that Android is the first mobile operating system with a large, on-device multimodal AI model – in this case referring to Gemini Nano. This means that for some sensitive use cases, like call summarization or image organization, your data never has to leave your phone, ensuring further privacy protection.