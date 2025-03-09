Upcoming Gemini model will connect with your Google Search history to give you personalized help



An upcoming new Gemini model called "Personalization" might access your Google Search history to help give you more personalized and relevant responses to your Google Search queries. A tweet from software detective AssembleDebug states as much and he was able to enable the new feature in the latest beta release of Android 16. Unlike other Gemini chatbot models, this one will ask you for permission to rummage through your Google Search history before you use it. You'll also have to turn the Web & App Activity setting on to connect your Google Search history with Gemini.





So what will this new Gemini model do for you after you've given it permission to search your Google Search history? The obvious answer is that it can respond to questions such as "When was the last time I looked on Google Search for Nathan's french fries?" or "Show me my personal Google Search history." But AI being what it is, you could ask Gemini to recommend which entries from your search history should be deleted or ask for certain personality traits that you have based on your Google Search history.





This could be a major issue if, for example, the police get into your Gemini app and find out that the "Personalization model" misunderstands your curiosity about what really happened on 9/11 to label you as a terrorist. Based on the information discovered by AssembleDebug when he enabled the feature, users are told that the "Personalization model" is the only one that connects to your Google Search history and you are just a click away from disconnecting Gemini from your Google Search history.









Google also points out that chats with this model are not used to improve Gemini nor are they stored outside of your chat history. After 60 days, the chats are deleted from your Google Apps Activity. If you do decide to allow Gemini to mingle with your Google Search history, your search history will not be connected to any other Gemini model.









Since AssembleDebug was able to enable the "Personalization" model from beta version 16.8.31 of the Google app, it would seem to indicate that Google is planning to launch the model pretty soon. When tested, the model was able to recall Google Searches dating back to the beginning of this year.

