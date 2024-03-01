Google Gemini on Android can't identify currently playing songs like the Assistant does

Results of a query to identify a song on a Samsung and Pixel phone | Image credit: Phone Arena





To be perfectly honest, in my own experience, this isn't such a huge hurdle to get over. As an alternative, you can always use the Google search widget to tap on the microphone and then tap on the option to identify a song that's playing; however, this requires a couple more taps than necessary. Similarly, on a Google Pixel phone with the "Now Playing" feature on, you could see the song that's playing right on the home screen or find it after the fact by looking at your "Now Playing" history. This method is less intrusive but still requires manual interference from the user, which defeats the point of having a voice assistant.