Gemini, ChatGPT, Grok – they all talk and now Claude wants a word, too
The mobile voice assistant club just got another chatty, work-friendly member.
The AI space is moving fast and we are already seeing tons of powerful large language models (LLMs) doing some seriously cool (and kind of scary) stuff. Just take a look at Google’s new Flow video generation tool. And sure, Google and OpenAI are leading the charge, but they are not the only ones making waves – Anthropic is stepping up, too.
There are five different voice options to choose from and the feature even supports chatting about things like documents and images. However, there are some limits. Voice chats count toward your regular usage and free users can expect around 20–30 conversations.
Also, if you want voice mode to work with Google Workspace – like checking your Gmail or calendar – you will need to be a paid Claude subscriber. Google Docs integration is only available with Claude’s Enterprise plans.
If this all sounds familiar, it is because several other AI players already offer voice chat, too. OpenAI has let you talk to ChatGPT for a while now and the experience feels impressively human. Google has Gemini Live, which acts as more of a real-world assistant. And even Elon Musk’s xAI brought voice mode to Grok.
However, each one brings something different to the table. ChatGPT is all about smooth, multimodal interactions. Gemini Live leans into visual context for helping out in everyday situations. Grok stands out with its personality and real-time takes on social media. And now Claude is carving out its own space by focusing on thoughtful replies and deep productivity features like document and email integration.
Anthropic has started rolling out a new voice mode for its Claude chatbot on both Android and iOS. It is still in beta, but this feature lets you have full-on voice conversations with Claude. It is launching in English first and should hit devices over the next few weeks.
We're rolling out voice mode in beta on mobile.— Anthropic (@AnthropicAI) May 27, 2025
Try starting a voice conversation and asking Claude to summarize your calendar or search your docs. pic.twitter.com/xVo5VHiCEb
With voice mode, you can talk to Claude and hear responses spoken back, making it a lot more convenient when your hands are busy but you need an answer right away. As Claude speaks, it will also show key points on the screen.
You can switch between voice and text at any time and once you are done chatting, you will get a transcript and a summary of the conversation.
