Google Pixel Tablet is discounted here!

Gemini live gets smarter: screen sharing, video streaming, and improved language understanding

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Software updates Google
Hand holding a phone with Gemini written on the screen.
Google is making its Gemini Live AI assistant even smarter and more engaging, with new features like screen sharing and live video streaming, along with significant improvements to its language understanding capabilities.

In an email to users, Google revealed that Gemini Live has been upgraded with its latest AI model, improving its ability to understand different languages, accents and dialects. The update also includes improvements to translation, as well as the ability to use screen sharing and live video streaming.


And like we all know, the better these AI assistants get the more personal information they need from us, so it is no surprise that Google wants to store users' audio, video, and screen share data in their Gemini Apps Activity. Thankfully, you have the option to turn this off. Currently, only conversation transcripts are saved if you've enabled Gemini Apps Activity.

Going deeper into the matrix


As for how these new features came to be, they are likely to be powered by the Multimodal Live API, which was released with Gemini 2.0 late last year. This API allows developers to handle all kinds of inputs, including text, audio, and video, and generate text or audio responses.

This development is nothing too surprising though, as it aligns with the industry trend towards multimodal AI, where systems can seamlessly process and respond to different types of input, making them more versatile and user-friendly.

Google called Gemini 2.0 the start of the "agent era," where AI can do more on its own. This model is on par with OpenAI's o1, but with the added ability to natively generate images, speech, text, and more.

The first in the lineup is Gemini 2.0 Flash, which is twice as fast as its predecessor, Gemini Pro 1.5. It marks a significant step forward in AI capabilities, moving from the "chatbot era" of simple conversations and content generation to an era of reasoning and independent action.

The "agent era" signifies a shift towards AI that can not only understand and respond to requests but also anticipate needs and proactively complete tasks, making it a more integrated and indispensable part of our digital lives.

This evolution of AI has the potential to revolutionize various sectors, from customer service and education to healthcare and personal productivity. But it also stands as a worrisome step towards progress, as it is one that comes at the cost of privacy.

These updates to Gemini Live are currently rolling out to users, promising a more intuitive and dynamic AI experience, that's if you are willing to enable them.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/310-200/Alexandar-Anastasov.jpg
Aleksandar Anastasov Senior Reviews Writer
Aleksandar is a tech enthusiast with a broad range of interests, from smartphones to space exploration. His curiosity extends to hands-on DIY experiments with his gadgets, and he enjoys switching between different brands to experience the latest innovations. Prior to joining PhoneArena, Aleksandar worked on the Google Art Project, digitizing valuable artworks and gaining diverse perspectives on technology. When he's not immersed in tech, Aleksandar is an outdoorsman who enjoys mountain hikes, wildlife photography, and nature conservation. His interests also extend to martial arts, running, and snowboarding, reflecting his dynamic approach to life and technology.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

U.S. government warns all iOS and Android users to delete these texts immediately
U.S. government warns all iOS and Android users to delete these texts immediately
Some Galaxy S25 buyers already considering returning the phone because of overheating issues
Some Galaxy S25 buyers already considering returning the phone because of overheating issues
Decision reversed: T-Mobile can continue to make this claim in its television ad
Decision reversed: T-Mobile can continue to make this claim in its television ad
T-Mobile's rumored all-hands meeting next Sunday might lead to a big change
T-Mobile's rumored all-hands meeting next Sunday might lead to a big change
Google Photos no longer lets you fool anyone with your AI-generated images
Google Photos no longer lets you fool anyone with your AI-generated images
T-Mobile app officially breathed its last with a solemn final message
T-Mobile app officially breathed its last with a solemn final message

Latest News

After three years, front design of iPhone 17 Pro Max is getting upgraded
After three years, front design of iPhone 17 Pro Max is getting upgraded
First Galaxy S25 update starts to roll out: what's hiding inside?
First Galaxy S25 update starts to roll out: what's hiding inside?
Score the speedy Galaxy Tab S9 FE at ridiculously low price with this too-good-to-be-true flash sale
Score the speedy Galaxy Tab S9 FE at ridiculously low price with this too-good-to-be-true flash sale
The Sennheiser Momentum 4 are unbelievably affordable with this huge 55% discount
The Sennheiser Momentum 4 are unbelievably affordable with this huge 55% discount
Apple's Powerbeats Pro 2 launch makes the OG Beats Powerbeats Pro a must-buy at this price
Apple's Powerbeats Pro 2 launch makes the OG Beats Powerbeats Pro a must-buy at this price
Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T pulled into high-stakes Hollywood drama with A-list actress
Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T pulled into high-stakes Hollywood drama with A-list actress
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless