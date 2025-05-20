Refurbished iPhone 12 from $196
Google unveils Flow, an AI-powered tool for video creation

This new Google AI tool aims to simplify video creation by combining natural language with generative visuals.

Apps Google
Video Thumbnail

Google just introduced Flow, a new AI filmmaking tool designed to support video creators. Built on Google’s advanced AI models — Veo, Imagen, and Gemini — Flow aims to help users generate cinematic scenes using natural language prompts and custom visuals.

Flow is intended for a wide range of creators, from experienced filmmakers to beginners exploring new ways to produce content. The tool allows users to describe their ideas in everyday language, then brings those concepts to life with visuals and motion. It also lets users create characters and backgrounds using Imagen’s text-to-image features or upload their own assets. These elements, called "ingredients", can be reused across different scenes for consistency.

At the center of Flow is Veo, Google’s generative video model, which focuses on realistic physics and visual quality. Gemini supports the prompt system, making it easier to describe scenes without technical input. Once a scene is created, users can adjust it using several built-in tools.

Key features include Camera Controls for adjusting angles and movement, Scenebuilder for editing and extending shots, and Asset Management for organizing ingredients and prompts. Flow TV is also included — a curated feed of AI-generated clips where users can explore scenes made with Flow and view the prompts used to create them.

Video Thumbnail

Three filmmakers talk about bringing their creative visions to life with Flow. | Video credit — Google

Flow is available starting today in the U.S. through Google’s AI Pro and AI Ultra subscription plans. The AI Pro plan includes access to core features and up to 100 generations per month. The AI Ultra plan offers expanded limits and early access to Veo 3, which introduces audio generation for environmental sounds and dialogue.

According to Google, Flow is an evolution of last year’s VideoFX experiment. The company also worked with a group of filmmakers during development to understand how the tool could support real creative workflows. Their feedback was used to refine the tool’s features and performance.

While Flow is still in its early stages, it reflects a growing interest in how AI might assist with visual storytelling. I don't think at this stage it can replace traditional filmmaking, but it's a great start. Google says it plans to continue working with the creative community to shape the future of this tool.
