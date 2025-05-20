Google unveils Flow, an AI-powered tool for video creation





Flow is available starting today in the U.S. through Google’s AI Pro and AI Ultra subscription plans. The AI Pro plan includes access to core features and up to 100 generations per month. The AI Ultra plan offers expanded limits and early access to Veo 3, which introduces audio generation for environmental sounds and dialogue.According to Google, Flow is an evolution of last year’s VideoFX experiment. The company also worked with a group of filmmakers during development to understand how the tool could support real creative workflows. Their feedback was used to refine the tool’s features and performance.While Flow is still in its early stages, it reflects a growing interest in how AI might assist with visual storytelling. I don't think at this stage it can replace traditional filmmaking, but it's a great start. Google says it plans to continue working with the creative community to shape the future of this tool.