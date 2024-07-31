Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!

Overcoming the “Her” hurdle, ChatGPT gets its advanced Voice Mode

Voice support came to ChatGPT last September, and the more advanced version had a public demo in May. But OpenAI, the company behind the popular chatbot, caught some heat during the demo for a voice option that sounded a lot like Scarlett Johansson.

Why? Well, she played the AI character Samantha in Spike Jonze's film “Her” (if you haven't watched it yet, now is a good time with AI becoming such a big part of our lives), and it seems she wasn’t thrilled about her voice being used, which led to some backlash. The rollout of the advanced Voice Mode was delayed due to the criticism, but it is back on track now.

OpenAI is rolling out advanced Voice Mode to ChatGPT Plus members


In a post on X, the company announced that the advanced version of its Voice Mode provides more natural, real-time conversations, lets you interrupt anytime, and can sense and respond to your emotions.


Starting today a select group of paying ChatGPT users will be able to have a one-on-one chat with the AI chatbot. By this fall, all ChatGPT Plus members should be able to use the new feature.

OpenAI shows how the advanced Voice Mode can sense and respond to your emotions. | Video credit – OpenAI 

OpenAI, with strong backing from Microsoft, has been on a hot streak, rolling out advanced AI models and fresh features. For example, recently, the company began testing a Google Search competitor called SearchGPT. It is a new AI search tool designed to deliver quick, up-to-date answers with clear, relevant sources.

Whether you are on board with AI advancements or not, tech companies show no signs of slowing down. AI is increasingly becoming a part of our daily lives and mobile experiences, with nearly every new smartphone packed with AI features. However, there are signs that tech companies can still be regulated, especially regarding how they collect and use data. The latest joint statement from regulators in the US, EU, and UK is a clear sign of that.
Loading Comments...

