Check out the the latest Poly headsets!

The AI-powered Gboard Smart Reply now cooperates with two more messaging apps

Apps Google
The AI-powered Gboard Smart Reply now cooperates with two more messaging apps
Back in 2018, Google was testing the Smart Reply feature for the omnipresent Gboard, providing suggestions in chats. Fast forward to 2024, now the Gboard Smart Reply is on the AI juice (in the case of the Pixel 8 Pro) and it’s expanding.

The Pixel 8 Pro was announced months before the Galaxy S24, and out of the two, the Koreans were far louder when presenting the AI – they even came up with the whole “Galaxy AI” thing. However, the Pixel 8 Pro is as AI as it gets, taking advantage of Google's AI model Gemini Nano (via Android Headlines).

For example, there’s the Recorder Summarize, which transcribes audio recordings and spits out an AI-generated summary – tailor-made for lengthy podcasts. If you scoff at people not thinking with their own heads in 2024, just wait until such features become mass-available.

Gboard Smart Reply is also AI-boosted on the Pixel 8 Pro and is now compatible with two more messaging apps.

This is a feature that uses generative AI to suggest the next message you should send in a conversation. It uses conversational awareness to ascertain what the conversation is about and gives you a suggestion of what you should type next.

Only compatible with WhatsApp at the beginning, the Gboard Smart Reply is also available for Line (a telemedicine service that lets you book appointments and talk with doctors online) and KakaoTalk (a popular Korean messaging service with a 53 million monthly active user base).

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Apps like Zelle, Venmo and others are being used to drain smartphone users' bank accounts
Apps like Zelle, Venmo and others are being used to drain smartphone users' bank accounts
Top T-Mobile rep says he's "seen more fraud here than anywhere else I've been so far"
Top T-Mobile rep says he's "seen more fraud here than anywhere else I've been so far"
Walmart now offers an even better deal on the incredible Galaxy Tab S9 with 256GB storage
Walmart now offers an even better deal on the incredible Galaxy Tab S9 with 256GB storage
Score a Lenovo P11 tablet as a freebie by getting the awesome Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) through this deal
Score a Lenovo P11 tablet as a freebie by getting the awesome Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) through this deal
You can buy the Fossil Gen 6 for pennies on the dollar if you are quick enough
You can buy the Fossil Gen 6 for pennies on the dollar if you are quick enough
The industry-leading Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones are on sale at one of their lowest ever prices
The industry-leading Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones are on sale at one of their lowest ever prices

Latest News

Apple Card now with a higher savings interest rate: here’s how to turn $1000 into $1045 for just a year!
Apple Card now with a higher savings interest rate: here’s how to turn $1000 into $1045 for just a year!
Grab a pair of Beats Studio3 for a whopping 52% off their price and boost your street cred on the cheap
Grab a pair of Beats Studio3 for a whopping 52% off their price and boost your street cred on the cheap
Samsung steps towards cheaper foldable phones starting with the Z Fold 6
Samsung steps towards cheaper foldable phones starting with the Z Fold 6
The groundbreaking JBL Tour Pro 2 buds with a smart charging case are on sale at a rare discount
The groundbreaking JBL Tour Pro 2 buds with a smart charging case are on sale at a rare discount
Nothing to launch two more products: neckband headphones and a power bank
Nothing to launch two more products: neckband headphones and a power bank
Instagram starts testing more private profile spaces called “flipside”
Instagram starts testing more private profile spaces called “flipside”
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless