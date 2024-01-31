The AI-powered Gboard Smart Reply now cooperates with two more messaging apps
Back in 2018, Google was testing the Smart Reply feature for the omnipresent Gboard, providing suggestions in chats. Fast forward to 2024, now the Gboard Smart Reply is on the AI juice (in the case of the Pixel 8 Pro) and it’s expanding.
The Pixel 8 Pro was announced months before the Galaxy S24, and out of the two, the Koreans were far louder when presenting the AI – they even came up with the whole “Galaxy AI” thing. However, the Pixel 8 Pro is as AI as it gets, taking advantage of Google's AI model Gemini Nano (via Android Headlines).
Gboard Smart Reply is also AI-boosted on the Pixel 8 Pro and is now compatible with two more messaging apps.
This is a feature that uses generative AI to suggest the next message you should send in a conversation. It uses conversational awareness to ascertain what the conversation is about and gives you a suggestion of what you should type next.
For example, there’s the Recorder Summarize, which transcribes audio recordings and spits out an AI-generated summary – tailor-made for lengthy podcasts. If you scoff at people not thinking with their own heads in 2024, just wait until such features become mass-available.
Only compatible with WhatsApp at the beginning, the Gboard Smart Reply is also available for Line (a telemedicine service that lets you book appointments and talk with doctors online) and KakaoTalk (a popular Korean messaging service with a 53 million monthly active user base).
