Gboard is getting a glow up with its next update: here are some of the new features
Google has been working hard to improve its Gboard keyboard, with the latest upgrade spotted in the beta version being the addition of a drag mode that lets users resize it to their heart's content. But that is just one example of what the 13.3 Gboard update has in store for the fans.
Another recent code digging by the folks at 9to5Google has reveled a few more upcoming features and some of them are quite exciting.
AI-generated emoji stickers
Probably the most fun new feature coming to Gboard is the ability to get unique stickers inspired by the available emoji. This would be done by, you guessed it, generative AI. The feature is aptly named "Emogen," and it will be accessible via a search-like bar, however, instead of searching users will have to enter a prompt describing the sticker they want to get. So, a generative bar?
AI-powered proofreading
Yes, AI is all the craze right now and for a good reason. It is undoubtedly a hassle having to check the text you've written for mistakes, but the 13.3 Gboard update will be able to give you a hand in that. It will help with grammar, spelling, and punctuation, and users will be able to access it via a toolbar. It will also be possible to rate the corrections, which would hopefully improve its accuracy in the future.
Get the right tone
Similarly to the "Help me write" feature in Gmail and Google Docs, Gboard will also be able to rewrite your text in a tone/style that you want it to be. Of course, this is once again powered by AI.
Improved handwriting with styluses
Now that Google has released both the Pixel Fold and Pixel Tablet, it is starting to focus more intensely on software geared towards larger and foldable displays. On that note, Gboard is set to have its support for stylus handwriting improved, with the upgrade being that users will now be able to write directly in any text field.
Additionally, you will also be able to the stylus for different tasks such as deleting, selecting, inserting, separating text, as well as moving it to a new line.
