Beta Gboard update shows a drag mode for simpler keyboard resizing

Android Apps
By now, you may already be sort of fused to your phone’s keyboard, having mastered it in a spectacular way. Maybe so, but that’s not a valid reason for Google to stop updating its Gboard, bringing new tools and changes in the UX (via 9to5Google).

A beta update for Gboard introduces a feature to resize and customize the keyboard in a more intuitive way. The new option is accessed by tapping “Resize” in the toolbar, which takes you to an interface where the magic happens. Here is the option to drag to adjust your keyboard – release your inner control freak!


Different layouts of the new Gboard beta version

Until now, the option for Gboard resizing was buried in the Settings menu, then Preferences, then Keyboard height menu, where seven variants were presented to choose from:

  • Extra-short
  • Short
  • Mid-short
  • Normal
  • Mid-tall
  • Tall
  • Extra-tall

These seven options are not too few to choose from, but having the ability to drag the corners around is an even greater deal for everyone who values ultra customization above all. This beta “Resize” option allows users’ keyboards to take up as little as a third of the screen, or a half, or three-quarters.

What shall we do with the empty spaces?


When you resize your Gboard to a smaller form factor, you’ll see that free space opens up around/under. That’s the moment you realize you can actually move around the keyboard layout. There’s an option to “lock” it via a checkmark to hit or to reset it.

This mode is different from the Floating keyboard, which too allows users to move around and resize the keyboard, but Resize offers more customization. Though sharing some resemblance with One-handed mode, it’s not the same, either.

Resize comes with Gboard version 13.2.05.x (for both phones and tablets), which is currently in beta. Please, take note that this version it's not available on all Android devices right now.

