The future of writing emails? Google's 'Help me write' feature arrives to Android and iOS

Apps Google
1
Writing emails is a sort of an art form. Depending on the person you are sending it to, you have to adjust to strike the right tone and word yourself appropriately for that particular conversation. In comes Google's new 'Help me write' Gmail feature that utilizes artificial intelligence (AI) to help you with this often challenging task.

Until now, 'Help me write' in Gmail was only available on desktop, but now it is also available for Android and iOS. The feature gives users a hand in creating an email based on the instructions they have typed in the text box that pops up after tapping a dedicated button in the bottom right of the screen.


Once the AI is done working its magic and you have inserted the text in the compose section, you then have the option to refine your message by either making it more formal, elaborate, or short. There is also the option to tell the AI to write a draft, or you can tap on the 'I'm Feeling Lucky' button to see what else it can come up with based on the information you have provided.

Judging by the example from the folks at 9to5Google, it seems that the tool is doing a great job of sounding natural and authentic. To be able to use it, however, you would have to enroll in Google's Workspace Labs program on Android or iOS, which you can do by going to the dedicated Labs page and joining the waitlist.

Keep in mind that — as Google will let you know once you tap the 'Help me write' button — there might be people reading, annotating, and processing your Workspace Labs interactions data. For that reason, people using the feature are advised to refrain from typing in any personal and sensitive information. This is also true for other experimental features related to Workspace Labs.

