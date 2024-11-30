As a savings expert, I think the feature-rich Garmin Forerunner 965 is a true bargain at $100 off
As a savings expert, I am happy to report that almost all of the top Black Friday smartwatch deals are still up for grabs! And if you're in the market for a new feature-rich Garmin running smartwatch, I believe you'll be pleased to learn that the Garmin Forerunner 965 is one of the wearables that are currently on sale.
Being a top-tier Garmin smartwatch, the Forerunner 965 is loaded with features. It offers a training readiness score, letting you know if your body is ready for a heavy workout. In addition, it can tell you how effective your workouts are. It can also double as a personal fitness coach, offering tailored training plans. And with its Sleep Coach functionality, it will help you improve your sleep.
On top of its health-tracking features, this Garmin smartwatch also boasts functionalities such as Garmin Pay and Garmin's Connect IQ store, where you can download apps directly on your wearable. Another highlight is its Livetrack feature, which lets your friends and family see your location in real time while you're running.
All in all, I believe the Garmin Forerunner 965 is worth every penny, especially if you love to run and want to become a better runner. That's why I encourage you to act fast and save with this offer as soon as possible if this smartwatch fits your needs and budget.
A third-party seller on Amazon is offering a $100 discount on this bad boy, bringing the price below $500. While the watch is still far from budget-friendly, I think this is a great deal since it lets you snag one of the best-running smartwatches on the market at its second-best price. Furthermore, you'll have time until January 31st, 2025 to return the device, in case you aren't happy with your purchase. That's why I think you shouldn't miss out, as this wearable offers a lot in return.
Since battery life is also important, I should note that this fella excels in this department too. It can last up to 23 days on a single charge in smartwatch mode, or up to 31 hours in GPS mode.
