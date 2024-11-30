Huge BF discount on Galaxy S24 FE AI phone!
The Black Friday Phone Deals are here
Grab excellent deals on the best phones while they last!
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

As a savings expert, I think the feature-rich Garmin Forerunner 965 is a true bargain at $100 off

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals Wearables Garmin
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A runner wearing the Garmin Forerunner 965 smartwatch.
As a savings expert, I am happy to report that almost all of the top Black Friday smartwatch deals are still up for grabs! And if you're in the market for a new feature-rich Garmin running smartwatch, I believe you'll be pleased to learn that the Garmin Forerunner 965 is one of the wearables that are currently on sale.

A third-party seller on Amazon is offering a $100 discount on this bad boy, bringing the price below $500. While the watch is still far from budget-friendly, I think this is a great deal since it lets you snag one of the best-running smartwatches on the market at its second-best price. Furthermore, you'll have time until January 31st, 2025 to return the device, in case you aren't happy with your purchase. That's why I think you shouldn't miss out, as this wearable offers a lot in return.

Garmin Forerunner 965: Save $100!

The Garmin Forerunner 965 is discounted by $100 on Amazon. This allows you to get one for just under $500. While not exactly cheap, this is a premium running smartwatch loaded with features and is great value for money. Don't miss out and save while you can!
$100 off (17%)
Buy at Amazon


Being a top-tier Garmin smartwatch, the Forerunner 965 is loaded with features. It offers a training readiness score, letting you know if your body is ready for a heavy workout. In addition, it can tell you how effective your workouts are. It can also double as a personal fitness coach, offering tailored training plans. And with its Sleep Coach functionality, it will help you improve your sleep.

On top of its health-tracking features, this Garmin smartwatch also boasts functionalities such as Garmin Pay and Garmin's Connect IQ store, where you can download apps directly on your wearable. Another highlight is its Livetrack feature, which lets your friends and family see your location in real time while you're running.

Since battery life is also important, I should note that this fella excels in this department too. It can last up to 23 days on a single charge in smartwatch mode, or up to 31 hours in GPS mode.

All in all, I believe the Garmin Forerunner 965 is worth every penny, especially if you love to run and want to become a better runner. That's why I encourage you to act fast and save with this offer as soon as possible if this smartwatch fits your needs and budget.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.jpg
Preslav Mladenov News and Affiliate Content Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile customers shopping online can get a free Pixel 9 by only paying taxes
T-Mobile customers shopping online can get a free Pixel 9 by only paying taxes
Americans really need to move past Samsung and Apple
Americans really need to move past Samsung and Apple
Some Pixel users have until the end of Thanksgiving Day to update their phones or turn them off
Some Pixel users have until the end of Thanksgiving Day to update their phones or turn them off
The Galaxy Z Fold 6 SE situation: I should switch to the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold
The Galaxy Z Fold 6 SE situation: I should switch to the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold
Save $350 on this 16/512GB Surface Pro 11th Gen bundle with a keyboard on Black Friday
Save $350 on this 16/512GB Surface Pro 11th Gen bundle with a keyboard on Black Friday
Best Buy goes for Amazon's jugular with a towering Lenovo Tab Plus Black Friday deal
Best Buy goes for Amazon's jugular with a towering Lenovo Tab Plus Black Friday deal

Latest News

Amazon is offering an incredible $145 Black Friday discount on a special Galaxy Watch 7 bundle
Amazon is offering an incredible $145 Black Friday discount on a special Galaxy Watch 7 bundle
40+ best Black Friday phone deals to shop right now
40+ best Black Friday phone deals to shop right now
New leak shows off the redesigned successor of one of the most budget-friendly flip foldables
New leak shows off the redesigned successor of one of the most budget-friendly flip foldables
The compact Galaxy S24 sinks to a new all-time low for Black Friday
The compact Galaxy S24 sinks to a new all-time low for Black Friday
Android Auto users experiencing a strange bug that adds an "oh" sound to the end of messages
Android Auto users experiencing a strange bug that adds an "oh" sound to the end of messages
New Samsung patent shows a tablet with a rollable screen
New Samsung patent shows a tablet with a rollable screen
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless