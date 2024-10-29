Get 23% off Apple Watch Series 9!

Amazon sells the Garmin Vivoactive 5 for 18% off, making it an even sweeter choice

Are you looking for a cool new smartwatch with plenty of battery life, a great screen, and an affordable price tag? Ditch Samsung and Apple models and pick Garmin's Vivoactive 5 instead! This bad boy has an impressive battery life, plus it's now 18% off at Amazon!

Save $53 on the Garmin Vivoactive 5 at Amazon!

If you like Garmin's Watches, with their spot-on health and wellness tracking capabilities and long battery life, now's a great time to buy the Garmin Vivoactive 5! This bad boy sells for 18% off, landing it quite close to its lowest price ever on Amazon. Get one and save $53.
$53 off (18%)
Buy at Amazon

Granted, saving $53 on a new wearable might not sound too appealing, especially when the Galaxy Watch Ultra is enjoying an all-time low at $152 off. However, the Garmin model costs much less than the uber-premium Galaxy timepiece—its MSRP is just about $300. What's more, it hardly ever exceeds its current discount. In fact, we haven't seen it at over 18% off since May, when it was slightly more affordable than now.

With multiple health-related features and a beautiful 1.2-inch screen, the Garmin Vivoactive is one worthy rival to the best smartwatches on the market. This puppy is lightweight, so it's quite comfy to wear 24/7. Plus, with ample battery life of up to 11 days in smartwatch mode, it's far less dependent on the charger than the Galaxy Watch 7 or the Apple Watch 10.

This bad boy is no slouch at following heart rate, sleep, stress, hydration and energy levels, etc. It's just as rich on the activity-tracking front, too! You can use it for Ebike workouts, skiing, snowboarding, yoga, running, open water swimming, and many more. What's more, there are special features like Garmin Coach and workout creation to keep you motivated and ready for action at all times.

Then again, if you're an avid runner preparing for an upcoming marathon, we suggest opting for the Garmin Forerunner 165 instead. Runners and triathletes prefer it for its extra-detailed running stats. If you don't need such metrics, the Vivoactive 5 should be perfectly OK for you.

What else is there to say? This Garmin Watch is affordable to begin with (compared to the Fenix 8, for example) and offers all the health and wellness tracking features the average Joe could need. If you think it's right for you, now's the time to buy one for 18% off.
Polina Kovalakova
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer

