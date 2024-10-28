The Galaxy Watch Ultra sinks to new all-time low price on Amazon, but only for limited time

Get 23% off Apple Watch Series 9!

Samsung Deals
We recently shared that the Galaxy Watch Ultra was selling for $141 (22%) off, bringing it down to its lowest-ever price on Amazon. But it appears the retailer is feeling even more generous now, as the markdown has increased even further.

Right now, Samsung's best Galaxy Watch yet is on sale for $152 off. That's an even sweeter 23% discount compared to the previous one. More importantly, this is a new all-time low for this smartwatch, making the deal even more enticing. We encourage you to act fast, though, since this is a limited-time promo and might expire in a jiffy.

Galaxy Watch Ultra: Save $152 on Amazon!

The Galaxy Watch Ultra is available at a new all-time low price on Amazon, and it can be yours for $152 off. The watch is loaded with features and boasts incredible durability, including a titanium body and a sapphire crystal display. Act fast and save while you can!
$152 off (23%)
Buy at Amazon


As a smartwatch made for the outdoors — and totally not inspired by the Apple Watch Ultra — the Galaxy Watch Ultra is tough as nails. It packs a rugged design with a titanium case and a display made of sapphire crystal. Plus, it's IP68 and 10ATM-rated, meaning it can handle up to 1.5 meters (5 feet) of water for 30 minutes and can withstand dives to 100 meters (328 feet) for up to 10 minutes.

Of course, being a high-end Samsung smartwatch, this fella comes loaded with features. Beyond the usual stuff like heart rate monitoring, it measures body fat and muscle percentages and can even detect sleep apnea (FDA-approved). Additionally, it's equipped with dual-band GPS for more precise tracking.

Battery life is also superb here — for a Galaxy Watch. As noted in our dedicated review, we managed to squeeze a little over two days of usage out of the 590mAh power cell while wearing it all the time, with heart rate monitoring enabled and the always-on display turned off.

As you can see, the Galaxy Watch Ultra is an impressive wearable that's worth every single penny spent. So, don't waste any more time and save now while the offer is still available!
