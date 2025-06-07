Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from $461

Feature-rich Garmin Vivoactive 5 gets a generous discount, making it a must-grab

The watch is selling for 26% off on Amazon and is a true temptation, boasting up to 11 days of battery life and a plethora of features.

A close-up of a person wearing a Garmin Vivoactive 5.
If you're in the market for a new lifestyle Garmin smartwatch, be sure to grab the feature-rich Vivoactive 5 while it's still available at 26% off on Amazon. Thanks to this discount, you can treat yourself to one for just under $221, saving a solid $79 in the process.

While the markdown comes from a third-party seller, which also handles the shipping, you'll still have 30 days to return the smartwatch in case there is something wrong with it. So, we believe the only thing you should be worried about is missing out on this generous deal, as this handsome fella brings a lot to the table.

Garmin Vivoactive 5: Save $79 on Amazon!

$79 off (26%)
Amazon has discounted the Garmin Vivaoctive 5 by a tempting 26%, making it a great choice for users on a budget. The unit has an OLED touchscreen and a plethora of useful features. Act fast and save while the offer lasts!
Buy at Amazon


For example, it features a beautiful AMOLED touchscreen display while also delivering up to 11 days of battery life on a single charge. In comparison, the Galaxy Watch 7 and Apple Watch Series 10 offer about a day or a day and a half of battery life per charge. Of course, being among the best smartwatches on the market, they have a premium feel and design, whereas the Vivoactive 5 is made of plastic and lacks this level of refinement. Then again, you'll probably forget when was the last time you charged it—something you can't say for Samsung's and Apple's premium wearables.

Another highlight of this bad boy is that it's loaded with health-tracking features even though it's not technically a multisport smartwatch. It keeps an eye on your body's energy levels, so you'll know when you're fully charged to hit the gym again.

Plus, with its built-in sleep coach, you'll get tailored tips to help you improve your sleep. On top of that, it supports Garmin Pay for contactless payments, smart notifications, and Garmin's Connect IQ store, where you can find apps and watch faces. That being said, it lacks a built-in mic, so you can't use it to take or make phone calls.

Nevertheless, the Vivoactive 5 offers great value at its current price on Amazon. So, if it checks all the right boxes for you and not being able to receive phone calls from your wrist isn't a dealbreaker, be sure to act fast and take advantage of this deal while it's still available!
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
