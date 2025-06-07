Feature-rich Garmin Vivoactive 5 gets a generous discount, making it a must-grab





For example, it features a beautiful AMOLED touchscreen display while also delivering up to 11 days of battery life on a single charge. In comparison, the



Plus, with its built-in sleep coach, you'll get tailored tips to help you improve your sleep. On top of that, it supports Garmin Pay for contactless payments, smart notifications, and Garmin's Connect IQ store, where you can find apps and watch faces. That being said, it lacks a built-in mic, so you can't use it to take or make phone calls.



If you're in the market for a new lifestyle Garmin smartwatch, be sure to grab the feature-rich Vivoactive 5 while it's still available at 26% off on Amazon. Thanks to this discount, you can treat yourself to one for just under $221, saving a solid $79 in the process.While the markdown comes from a third-party seller, which also handles the shipping, you'll still have 30 days to return the smartwatch in case there is something wrong with it. So, we believe the only thing you should be worried about is missing out on this generous deal, as this handsome fella brings a lot to the table.