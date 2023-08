Snag the Garmin Vivoactive 4 with a sweet discount on Amazon

Whenever you feel up for a challenge, the Garmin Vivoactive 4 will rely on its Garmin Coach feature to expertly guide you to reach the best version of yourself. Moreover, there is a handy animated workout feature integrated into this piece. That can inspire you to try a different exercise routine whenever you wish to spice things up.Needless to say, you also get the traditional metrics from this smartwatch, such as stress levels, hydration, heart rate, sleep data, and incident detection. Garmin thought about those sports fans who can’t make it through a workout without their favorite jams. So, you can easily download music from Spotify, Amazon Music, or Deezer.Garmin took things up a notch when designing this bad boy’s battery. So, unlike what you get from most conventional smartwatches, this wearable provides an amazing eight days of battery life in Smartwatch mode.Is the Garmin Vivoactive 4 the best smartwatch in 2023 ? Probably not, but it still deserves your attention if you’re a sports fan. The device works perfectly with Android and iOS devices and can make a great addition to your tech collection.