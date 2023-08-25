Save on Beats by Dr. Dre Headphones!

Snag the Garmin Vivoactive 4 with a sweet discount on Amazon

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Snag the Garmin Vivoactive 4 with a sweet discount on Amazon
Apple and Samsung are undoubtedly leaders in creating fancy-looking and conventional smartwatches. But Garmin is equally well-known, praised for making rugged wearables for the active. If you’re a fitness enthusiast, you might want to consider getting the Garmin Vivoactive 4 to help you achieve your fitness goals. This wearable is now 25% cheaper on Amazon.

Typically, this fine gadget can set you back some $329.99. With the current markdown, however, the wearable can be bought for under $250, an irresistible price for such a feature-rich device. Then again, if you wish to take advantage of this tempting price, you’d have to be okay with the Silver/Gray Band color variant, for no other paint jobs boast the same markdown.

Snatch the Garmin Vivoactive 4, 45mm, at 25% off on Amazon

The Garmin Vivoactive 4 is now 25% off at Amazon. It boasts plenty of cool features and sensors and is specifically designed for active people. Currently, only the Silver color variant with Gray Band is available with the 25% markdown. Get it today and save big.
$81 off (25%)
Buy at Amazon


There’s no stretching the truth here when saying this wearable is best suited for people who are into sports. It gives you a next-level insight into various body metrics and statistics, including burned calories during workouts, steps tracking, Pulse Ox, energy levels, and more. 

Whenever you feel up for a challenge, the Garmin Vivoactive 4 will rely on its Garmin Coach feature to expertly guide you to reach the best version of yourself. Moreover, there is a handy animated workout feature integrated into this piece. That can inspire you to try a different exercise routine whenever you wish to spice things up.

Needless to say, you also get the traditional metrics from this smartwatch, such as stress levels, hydration, heart rate, sleep data, and incident detection. Garmin thought about those sports fans who can’t make it through a workout without their favorite jams. So, you can easily download music from Spotify, Amazon Music, or Deezer.

Garmin took things up a notch when designing this bad boy’s battery. So, unlike what you get from most conventional smartwatches, this wearable provides an amazing eight days of battery life in Smartwatch mode.

Is the Garmin Vivoactive 4 the best smartwatch in 2023? Probably not, but it still deserves your attention if you’re a sports fan. The device works perfectly with Android and iOS devices and can make a great addition to your tech collection.

Popular stories

Best Buy might soon stop offering T-Mobile services and end all support
Best Buy might soon stop offering T-Mobile services and end all support
Want a tablet for work? Get the Surface Pro 8 for 41% off from Amazon or for $230 off from Walmart with a keyboard
Want a tablet for work? Get the Surface Pro 8 for 41% off from Amazon or for $230 off from Walmart with a keyboard
Study reveals that these two U.S. carriers are favored by scammers for their mobile scams
Study reveals that these two U.S. carriers are favored by scammers for their mobile scams
Teens believe that Android phones are for old people and parents only
Teens believe that Android phones are for old people and parents only
A friendly reminder from Google: Clean your Pixel Buds every 120 hours of use!
A friendly reminder from Google: Clean your Pixel Buds every 120 hours of use!
iPhone SE 4: Samsung and Google will hate the $500 flagship-killer that Android users will love
iPhone SE 4: Samsung and Google will hate the $500 flagship-killer that Android users will love
Loading Comments...

Latest News

iPhone SE 4: Samsung and Google will hate the $500 flagship-killer that Android users will love
iPhone SE 4: Samsung and Google will hate the $500 flagship-killer that Android users will love
More Exynos 2400 specs are leaked and the SoC could make Galaxy S24 users happy
More Exynos 2400 specs are leaked and the SoC could make Galaxy S24 users happy
Planning on buying an upcoming flagship phone? Tipster has some bad news about pricing
Planning on buying an upcoming flagship phone? Tipster has some bad news about pricing
Anonymous Google insider leaks new Camera UI for Pixel 8 line
Anonymous Google insider leaks new Camera UI for Pixel 8 line
iPhone 15 Ultra - not Pro Max - might have a Galaxy S23 Ultra-level zoom camera
iPhone 15 Ultra - not Pro Max - might have a Galaxy S23 Ultra-level zoom camera
Teens believe that Android phones are for old people and parents only
Teens believe that Android phones are for old people and parents only
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless