Snag the Garmin Vivoactive 4 with a sweet discount on Amazon
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Apple and Samsung are undoubtedly leaders in creating fancy-looking and conventional smartwatches. But Garmin is equally well-known, praised for making rugged wearables for the active. If you’re a fitness enthusiast, you might want to consider getting the Garmin Vivoactive 4 to help you achieve your fitness goals. This wearable is now 25% cheaper on Amazon.
There’s no stretching the truth here when saying this wearable is best suited for people who are into sports. It gives you a next-level insight into various body metrics and statistics, including burned calories during workouts, steps tracking, Pulse Ox, energy levels, and more.
Needless to say, you also get the traditional metrics from this smartwatch, such as stress levels, hydration, heart rate, sleep data, and incident detection. Garmin thought about those sports fans who can’t make it through a workout without their favorite jams. So, you can easily download music from Spotify, Amazon Music, or Deezer.
Garmin took things up a notch when designing this bad boy’s battery. So, unlike what you get from most conventional smartwatches, this wearable provides an amazing eight days of battery life in Smartwatch mode.
Is the Garmin Vivoactive 4 the best smartwatch in 2023? Probably not, but it still deserves your attention if you’re a sports fan. The device works perfectly with Android and iOS devices and can make a great addition to your tech collection.
Typically, this fine gadget can set you back some $329.99. With the current markdown, however, the wearable can be bought for under $250, an irresistible price for such a feature-rich device. Then again, if you wish to take advantage of this tempting price, you’d have to be okay with the Silver/Gray Band color variant, for no other paint jobs boast the same markdown.
There’s no stretching the truth here when saying this wearable is best suited for people who are into sports. It gives you a next-level insight into various body metrics and statistics, including burned calories during workouts, steps tracking, Pulse Ox, energy levels, and more.
Whenever you feel up for a challenge, the Garmin Vivoactive 4 will rely on its Garmin Coach feature to expertly guide you to reach the best version of yourself. Moreover, there is a handy animated workout feature integrated into this piece. That can inspire you to try a different exercise routine whenever you wish to spice things up.
Needless to say, you also get the traditional metrics from this smartwatch, such as stress levels, hydration, heart rate, sleep data, and incident detection. Garmin thought about those sports fans who can’t make it through a workout without their favorite jams. So, you can easily download music from Spotify, Amazon Music, or Deezer.
Garmin took things up a notch when designing this bad boy’s battery. So, unlike what you get from most conventional smartwatches, this wearable provides an amazing eight days of battery life in Smartwatch mode.
Is the Garmin Vivoactive 4 the best smartwatch in 2023? Probably not, but it still deserves your attention if you’re a sports fan. The device works perfectly with Android and iOS devices and can make a great addition to your tech collection.
Things that are NOT allowed: