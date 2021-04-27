Garmin's best Apple Watch alternatives (from 2019 and 2020) are on sale at excellent discounts

Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

Adrian Diaconescu
By Adrian Diaconescu
Apr 27, 2021, 3:30 PM
Primarily known for its Forerunner and Fenix families of amateur and professional athlete-focused wearable devices, Garmin also sells several mass-oriented smartwatches aimed at providing direct competition for the Apple Watch and Samsung Galaxy Watch lineups.

Following the recent launch of the premium Venu 2 series with a stellar battery life in tow and a... fitting price tag, two older members of the same family are on sale at pretty substantial discounts, trying hard to stay in the limelight for at least a little while longer.

Of course, the Garmin Venu Sq doesn't exactly go after the same target audience as the $400 Venu 2 and 2S, undercutting all of the best smartwatches available today at a regular price of $199.99 and up.

But if you're undecided between that 2020-released model and, say, the hot new OnePlus Watch or the significantly older first-gen Samsung Galaxy Watch Active, Amazon might help tip the balance in Garmin's favor.

Both the Venu Sq and Venu Sq Music can be purchased for 50 bucks less than usual at the time of this writing, which brings the two square-shaped intelligent timepieces down to their lowest ever prices (as far as we can tell).

It doesn't take a rocket scientist to guess the main difference between these models, with the Spotify, Deezer, and Amazon Music-supporting variant normally fetching $249.99 and thus going for a solid 20 percent discount right now in a grand total of six color options.

The "standard" Garmin Venu Sq, meanwhile, is sold at 25 percent off its slightly lower list price in only three different flavors with an excellent spec sheet of its own including a reasonably bright color display, standalone GPS functionality, heart rate monitoring technology, sleep tracking, blood oxygen saturation supervision, and last but not least, up to six days of battery life.

If you want something that can take on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 in terms of style and circular AMOLED touchscreen quality, the OG Garmin Venu is also marked down by anywhere from 21 to 26 percent in four elegant color combinations. 

That equates to as little as $75 and as much as $90 shaved off a $349.99 MSRP that, in all honesty, doesn't feel very reasonable anymore. Not for a nearly two year-old smartwatch lacking the life-saving ECG monitoring and fall detection features of the industry-leading Apple Watch Series 6 while offering a battery life that pales in comparison to the mind-blowing numbers of the recently unveiled Venu 2.

