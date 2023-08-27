Save on Beats by Dr. Dre Headphones!

Garmin Venu 3 and Venu 3s leaked pictures leave nothing to the imagination

Wearables Garmin
@cosminvasile
Garmin Venu 3 and Venu 3s leaked pictures leave nothing to the imagination
Garmin is about to add two impressive smartwatches to its portfolio, the Venu 3 and Venu 3s. They’re basically the same model but with two different targets in mind: men and women. They’re also the follow-ups to the Venu 2 and Venu 2s, which made their debut on the market two years ago.

Although we don’t know when exactly the Venu 3 and Venu 3s will be announced, we do know what they look like courtesy to MySmartPrice. Dozens of official-looking pictures have been leaked, which show the wearables from just about every angle.

Sadly, not much information about their specs is available yet beyond what can be seen in the pictures. We know that the Garmin Venu 3 is the bigger version (45mm) and that it will use 22mm watch bands. On the other hand, the Garmin Venu 3s is expected to com in 41mm size and multiple color options, just like its bigger sibling.



Since it’s visible in the pictures, we also know that both Garmin smartwatches will feature heart rate sensors and pogo pins for charging. Design-wise, they’re not much different than the Venu 2 and 2s, as they feature similar rotating dials. They also feature 3 buttons and a speaker, which is pretty standard for today’s smartwatches.

Last but not least, the Venu 3 will be available in Slate and Passivated colors, which can each be adorned with different color straps. However, the Venu 3s will have more color options – Soft Gold, French Gold, Slate, and Passivated, as well as more straps to choose from, including Ivory, French Gray, Pink Dawn, Sage Gray, Pebble Gray, and more.

If we were to guess, both Garmin smartwatches are likely to be introduced early next month at IFA 2023. We’ll probably know more closer to the reveal, so stay tuned for more on Garmin’s upcoming Venu 3 and Venu 3s smartwatches.

