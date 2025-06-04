Premium Garmin Venu 3 with 14-day battery life gets hefty discount on Amazon
The watch is loaded with features, has a sleek design, and even lets you take and make phone calls. Don't miss out!
Garmin makes some of the best multisport watches out there, but not everyone is a runner or an outdoor aficionado. Some people want a sleek timepiece that can track their health and gym workouts while also doubling as a fashion accessory that complements their outfits.
That is why Garmin's Venu series offers exactly that—a stylish smartwatch backed by Garmin's precise health tracking that pairs well with both casual attire and an expensive suit.
If you're currently in the market for a smartwatch like this, you'll be pleased to know that Amazon has a great deal on the premium Garmin Venu 3 right now. It knocks $100 off its price, bringing it down to just under $350.
The deal has been available for a few weeks, and while there’s no indication that it will expire soon, we still encourage you to act fast. The Venu 3 is the perfect choice if you want a feature-rich smartwatch but don't vibe with the Galaxy Watch 7 or the Pixel Watch 3.
You'll also be able to make and take phone calls directly from your wrist. Yep! You read that right! Garmin's answer to the Galaxy Watch 7 boasts a built-in speaker and mic, which are rare features in Garmin's wearables. On top of that, it supports Garmin Pay for contactless payments and the Connect IQ store, where you can find various apps and watch faces to customize your timepiece.
But the biggest selling point of the Venu 3 is undoubtedly its battery life. Whereas the Galaxy Watch 7 and the Apple Watch Series 10 offer about a day to a day and a half of usage on a single charge, this puppy leaves them in the dust with its battery life of up to 14 days on a single charge in smartwatch mode.
So, yeah! The Garmin Venu 3 is definitely worth grabbing at $100 off on Amazon. Don't wait—get one now while the offer lasts!
