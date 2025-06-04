Premium Garmin Venu 3 with 14-day battery life gets hefty discount on Amazon





So, yeah! The Garmin Venu 3 is definitely worth grabbing at $100 off on Amazon. Don't wait—get one now while the offer lasts! The deal has been available for a few weeks, and while there’s no indication that it will expire soon, we still encourage you to act fast. The Venu 3 is the perfect choice if you want a feature-rich smartwatch but don't vibe with the Galaxy Watch 7 or the Pixel Watch 3 For starters, it rocks an AMOLED touchscreen display, allowing for faster and easier navigation through the plethora of features this bad boy offers. After all, it may not be a runner's smartwatch, but it's still a Garmin wearable, equipped with body battery energy monitoring, ECG, and skin temperature sensing. Additionally, you'll find functionalities like Sleep Coach, a jet lag adviser, and Garmin Coach, which offers training plans that adapt to you.You'll also be able to make and take phone calls directly from your wrist. Yep! You read that right! Garmin's answer to theboasts a built-in speaker and mic, which are rare features in Garmin's wearables. On top of that, it supports Garmin Pay for contactless payments and the Connect IQ store, where you can find various apps and watch faces to customize your timepiece.But the biggest selling point of the Venu 3 is undoubtedly its battery life. Whereas theand the Apple Watch Series 10 offer about a day to a day and a half of usage on a single charge, this puppy leaves them in the dust with its battery life of up to 14 days on a single charge in smartwatch mode.So, yeah! Theis definitely worth grabbing at $100 off on Amazon. Don't wait—get one now while the offer lasts!

Garmin makes some of the best multisport watches out there, but not everyone is a runner or an outdoor aficionado. Some people want a sleek timepiece that can track their health and gym workouts while also doubling as a fashion accessory that complements their outfits.That is why Garmin's Venu series offers exactly that—a stylish smartwatch backed by Garmin's precise health tracking that pairs well with both casual attire and an expensive suit.