Amazon makes the feature-packed Garmin Venu 3 a must-have with this sweet discount

Looking for a new, feature-packed Garmin smartwatch with a vibrant AMOLED touchscreen display? Well, you just found the perfect deal on the perfect Garmin timepiece.

The device in question is the sleek Garmin Venu 3, which is available at a lovely $100 discount on Amazon right now. This allows you to treat yourself to a unit for south of $350 if you act fast and pull the trigger on this offer while it's still up for grabs.

Garmin Venu 3: Save $100!

The feature-rich Garmin Venu 3 is on sale for $100 off its price on Amazon, allowing you to score one for just under $350. The watch is packed with features, including a touchscreen AMOLED display and up to 14 days of battery life. In addition, you can make and take phone calls directly from it. It's a true bargain right now, so act fast and save!
$100 off (22%)
Buy at Amazon


Granted, our friend here isn't a budget-friendly device, and we understand you may hesitate about whether to go for it. But this smartwatch definitely brings a lot to the table and offers even greater value for money at its current price.

As a proper Garmin wearable, the Venu 3 boasts a plethora of health-tracking features, including body battery energy monitoring, ECG, and a skin temperature sensor. It also comes with a sleep coach feature designed to help you improve your sleep, a jet lag adviser, and a Garmin coach that offers tailored training plans.

In addition, the watch packs a built-in speaker and mic for receiving and making phone calls, which is a rare feature on Garmin's wearables. There is also support for Garmin Pay for contactless payments and the Garmin Connect IQ store, where you can find plenty of apps to download on your fancy smartwatch.

To top it off, the Garmin Venu 3 delivers up to 14 days of usage on a single charge in smartwatch mode. Now, that's a battery life the Apple Watch Ultra 2 and Galaxy Watch Ultra can only dream of, as both offer about three days of usage.

As you can see, the Garmin Venu 3 is worth every penny spent, and you shouldn't hesitate to grab one. So, tap the offer button in this article and score a top Garmin smartwatch today!
Preslav Mladenov
