The Garmin Instinct Solar is currently 43% off on Amazon UK; save on one now!

Garmin Instinct Solar: Now 43% OFF on Amazon UK! Grab the solar-powered Garmin Instinct Solar from Amazon UK and save £139 in the process. The watch has incredible battery life and is just full of features. £139 off (43%) Buy at Amazon

The biggest selling point of the Garmin Instinct Solar is undoubtedly that the smartwatch can literally charge itself using solar energy from the sun. Thanks to its solar charging capabilities, the Garmin Instinct Solar can last up to 54 days in smartwatch mode, which is really, really impressive.In addition to its mind-blowing battery life, the Garmin Instinct Solar is MIL-STD-810 certified, which means it's literally tough as nails and can survive even the toughest conditions.Also, as a true Garmin smartwatch, the Instinct Solar is full of features. The wearable can measure your heart rate and stress levels. It can also monitor your body’s energy reserves and tell you when you will be ready for your next workout. Additionally, it can track activities like swimming, running, biking, hiking, rowing, and more. The smartwatch also works with the global navigation satellite systems GPS, GLONASS, and Galileo and supports smart notifications.The Garmin Instinct Solar is a pretty fantastic smartwatch full of features with a battery life that the Apple Watch Ultra and the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro can only dream of. Furthermore, this amazing smartwatch can now be yours for way, way less than its sticker price. So tap the deal button at the beginning of the article and score massive savings on a brand-new Garmin Instinct Solar today!