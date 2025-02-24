The Garmin Instinct 2X Solar with unlimited battery life is not to be missed at its latest discount





Normally available for $449.99, the Garmin Instinct 2X Solar is currently marked down by a whopping and (as far as I can tell) unprecedented $150, which definitely means something for a device released almost two whole years ago.

Garmin Instinct 2X Solar $151 off (34%) 50mm Smartwatch with Fiber-Reinforced Polymer Case, Power Glass Lens, GPS, Multi-Band Frequency Support, Built-in LED Flashlight, Heart Rate Monitoring, Pulse Ox Sensor, Sleep Tracking, Unlimited Battery Life with Solar Charging, Graphite Color Buy at Amazon





Clearly, you will have to be quick to place your Amazon.com order and secure this presumably unbeatable discount, which is only good for the graphite color option of this rugged Android and iOS-compatible smartwatch with solar charging capabilities and a built-in LED flashlight.





Those are undoubtedly the two key selling points and main distinguishing factors of the Instinct 2X Solar from many of the best smartwatches on the market right now, although the health monitoring and fitness tracking tool set is arguably not far behind either.

That includes everything from a blood oxygen sensor to heart rate monitoring, super-in-depth sleep tracking, body battery energy technology, and a whole bunch of extremely reliable and incredibly detailed ways to keep an eye on your workouts, daily readiness, and post-training recovery.





Naturally, this bad boy's display can't be as fancy as what you'll find on the latest Apple Watch or Galaxy Watch generation, but the monochrome and resolution compromises are definitely worth it when you consider Garmin's almost surreal "unlimited battery life" claim.





Obviously, that's not entirely realistic for all users in all environments, but even with solar charging taken out of the equation, the Instinct 2X Solar promises to last a remarkable 40 days before forcing you to hug a wall.





On top of everything else, you're looking at a wearable that can not only withstand water immersion up to 100 meters, but also the occasional drop on a hard surface, as well as extreme temperatures, vibration, and all sorts of daily indoor and outdoor abuse. And all of that for a lower price than the Apple Watch Series 10 at the time of this writing. Now how could you say no to such a crazy good deal?

What do you consider to be a good battery life rating for a smartwatch in 2025? Two days? Five days? Two weeks? How about "unlimited"? Yes, there is such a thing as an intelligent timepiece you never need to recharge, and if you hurry, you can get a mind-blowing product like that at a similarly mind-blowing price.