Here's when the world-class Sony WH-1000XM6 headphones will be officially unveiled









That's 9am Pacific Time and 12:00 Eastern Time, in case you're wondering, which makes it very clear that Sony has high ambitions for the follow-up to the popular WH-1000XM5 in the US (as well as many other markets around the world).









Although the Japan-based tech giant has technically not confirmed the identity of the product set to go official next Thursday, the outline shared on social media, as well as a "#ForTheMusic" hashtag, leaves virtually no room for question or interpretation. Furthermore, the Sony WH-1000XM6 just so happened to leak in full yesterday , which is obviously no coincidence.

Compared to the already phenomenal Sony WH-1000XM5 , this strong new contender for the title of best high-end Bluetooth wireless headphones out there in 2025 is all but guaranteed to improve noise cancellation (yes, even more), as well as call quality, and of course, the overall audio performance.





On the not so bright side of things, the product weight will apparently be increased (by a few grams), which is probably good news from a battery life standpoint however. Unfortunately, the Sony WH-1000XM6 are also expected to cost $450 stateside, thus adding 50 bucks to the already hard-to-swallow price tag of the 2022-released WH-1000XM5.





If that's not enough to make you settle for the older generation or perhaps opt for a cheaper and humbler product from a brand like Beats , for instance, be sure to tune into the May 15 announcement on YouTube or check out our coverage for all the official details, including a currently unknown release date.