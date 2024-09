The rugged Garmin Instinct 2S is $100 off and a great bargain at Best Buy

Get the Instinct 2S at Best Buy and save $100 The Garmin Instinct 2S is a durable smartwatch for outdoor enthusiasts. It's now cheaper than usual at Best Buy, where you can save $100 on the model in Graphite. Get the 40mm wearable now and enjoy your savings. $100 off (33%) $199 99 $299 99 Buy at BestBuy Get the Instinct 2 Solar at Amazon and save $100 The Garmin Instinct 2 Solar is another amazing choice to consider. This bad boy offers unlimited battery life, provided you wear it under direct sunlight for three hours per day. And guess what? It's now $100 off and a real treat! Get one and save. $100 off (25%) Buy at Amazon

Do you like rugged smartwatches? They surely look cool and can withstand quite a bit of wear and tear. If you pick a Garmin model, such as the Instinct 2S, you'll get more than just durability; you'll also enjoy a long battery life. Sounds good? In such case, head over to Best Buy ans save $100 on this puppy!The $100 price cut lands the $299.99 Garmin Watch with a 40mm case at just $199.99. That's incredible news for all adventurers looking for a robust wearable for long runs and other outdoor activities. The best part? The Instinct 2S doesn't have the same discount at Walmart, and Amazon only has it in limited quantities.But there's one offer at Amazon you should still check out. It's a $100 discount on the regular-sized Instinct 2 Solar. As its name suggests, this fella supports solar charging, giving you virtually unlimited battery life with just three hours of direct sunlight per day.Right off the bat, we should note the timepiece has no touchscreen. If you don't see yourself navigating your watch via physical buttons, we recommend checking out one of the best smartwatches instead.But in case the no-touchscreen design isn't a dealbreaker for you, this bad boy should make you perfectly happy. It features multiple preloaded activity profiles, helping you better understand your performance while biking, running, swimming, etc.The timepiece is also dotted with health sensors, keeping your energy levels, stress, sleep, blood oxygen levels and heart rate, among others, on track. As you can see, the lack of a touchscreen doesn't mean getting less of the metrics that are important to you. What's more, the Instinct 2S features a built-in 3-axis compass and a barometric altimeter, giving you more accurate positioning in all sorts of settings.This Garmin piece also stands out with its superb battery life. Unlike the best Apple Watch models, this puppy gives you up to 21 days of use in Smartwatch mode, which is a fantastic result.If you think the Instinct 2S has what it takes to deserve your investment, now's definitely a great time to get one. At $100 off on Best Buy, it's a much more sensible option.