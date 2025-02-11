Save $142 on the Garmin Instinct 2 Solar at Amazon and enjoy endless battery life
Don't wish to pay almost $500 for the Garmin Instinct 3? Consider its solar-powered predecessor instead. The Instinct 2 Solar offers incredible battery life, and thanks to Amazon's latest bargain, you can get it for 36% off its ~$400 original price. That saves you a huge $142, by the way.
Not only is this bargain quite tempting, but it's also unique. Our research showed that neither Best Buy nor Walmart has the same (or similar) offer to show you, meaning you'll make a worthwhile investment by pulling the trigger on Amazon's promo.
Don't mind using buttons to navigate your timepiece? Prefer endless battery life (with solar charging) instead of a touchscreen? The Instinct 2 Solar could be the better choice for you, then.
Garmin watches are known for their correct metrics, and this buddy is no different. It supports multiple built-in sports apps, allowing you to get in-depth data from your running, swimming, and other activities. There's a VO2 Max sensor on deck, as well as a built-in three-axis compass and support for multiple global navigation satellite systems, which let you effortlessly navigate your way through unfamiliar terrains.
Unlike many of the best smartwatches, this Garmin timepiece doesn't allow you to take phone calls. Other "smart" features you can commonly find on Samsung and Apple models are absent here, so you should keep it in mind.
What do you say? Is the Garmin Instinct 2 Solar good enough to justify your investment of just under $260? If so, hurry and take advantage of Amazon's promo before it disappears.
Right off the bat, we should point out that the Instinct 2 Solar features a monochrome memory-in-pixel (MIP) screen rather than an AMOLED touchscreen. If that's a big issue for you (and you still want a rugged timepiece), we suggest looking out for Garmin Instinct 3 promotions.
The model stands out with its ultra-robust design and shock-resistant case that should be solid enough to withstand anything you put it through. Plus, even if you don't spend three hours per day in direct sunlight to keep it charged, the unit will still last up to 28 days between charges.
The Instinct 2 Solar doesn't just follow your training routines — it's also focused on keeping you informed about your overall health. The wearable monitors heart rate, sleep, respiration levels, Pulse Ox, and more.
