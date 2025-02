The Garmin Forerunner 955 Solar gets an insane 33% discount at Amazon, saving you $200

Grab the Garmin Forerunner 955 Solar for $200 off $200 off (33%) Amazon offers a fantastic $200 price cut on the high-class Apple Watch Ultra alternative Garmin Forerunner 955 Solar. This timepiece promises great battery life and multiple wellness and health-oriented features for just under $400. Don't miss out. Buy at Amazon

Surprise, surprise! Amazon throws a real banger for Garmin watch lovers to appreciate. The Garmin Forerunner 955 Solar received a massive 33% discount, knocking it under the $400 mark. That saves you an impressive $200, possibly for a limited time.To our knowledge, this is the wearable's best price of 2025 (so far, at least). While it's undoubtedly exciting, Amazon's sale isn't exclusive — Best Buy has the same promo going on, as the official store. Nevertheless, it's a delight for outdoor enthusiasts with a taste for Garmin tech.Featuring a touchscreen (though without AMOLED), the Forerunner 965 predecessor lets you outshine the competition in a completely new way. While rugged, the device is extremely lightweight at only 52 grams. That way, triathletes and dedicated runners won't be slowed down while getting accurate training metrics.As a high-end model, the Forerunner 955 Solar comes with all the goodies you can possibly want. Morning reports, training readiness scores, and specialized training profiles for triathletes are all here. On top of that, daily suggested workouts and Garmin Coach let you improve your endurance with different activities every day.Of course, this buddy doesn't just follow your training routine — it's meant to track your health as well. The unit offers second-based heart rate tracking, sleep coaching, body battery energy monitoring, nap detection, and all the rest.What if you're often running off the beaten track? With this fella, you won't get lost. The unit supports turn-by-turn navigation, round-trip routing, and multi-band GNSS with SatIQ technology, which provides optimal positioning without sacrificing battery life.Speaking of which, you get up to 20 days between charges with the Forerunner 955 Solar in smartwatch mode. With GPS-only, you have up to 49 hours of use per charge, which is way more than what any Samsung watch can offer.If you find the Garmin Forerunner 955 Solar suitable for your needs, now's the time to buy one. At $200 off its original price with Amazon's generous discount, the Apple Watch Ultra alternative is an unbeatable pick you shouldn't miss out on.