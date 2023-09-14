Your new Garmin Venu 3 Smartwatch is here!

Take your workout to the next level with this awesome heavily discounted Garmin Forerunner 945 bundle

Deals Wearables Garmin
Follow Us
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Take your workout to the next level with this awesome heavily discounted Garmin Forerunner 945 bundl
A few days ago, we reported that Amazon currently has an amazing deal on the Garmin Forerunner 945, offering discounts of $162 for the Bluetooth version and $200 for the LTE version of this exceptional runner's smartwatch. And now, if you are a swimmer in addition to being a runner, you can save big time on an awesome Forerunner 945 bundle that includes a Garmin HRM-Tri monitor and a Garmin HRM-Swim monitor in addition to a brand-new Forerunner 945 smartwatch.

At the moment, the bundle is discounted by 49% and is actually available at its lowest price ever on Amazon. This means you will score a whopping $360 in savings if you take advantage of this deal and get the bundle from Amazon right now.

Garmin Forerunner 945 Bundle: Now 49% OFF on Amazon!

Get the Forerunner 945 Bundle from Amazon and save $360 in the process. The bundle includes a Forerunner 945 smartwatch as well as a Garmin HRM-Tri monitor and a Garmin HRM-Swim monitor.
$360 off (49%)
Buy at Amazon


In case you are not familiar with Garmin's HRM-Tri and HRM-Swim monitors, these are devices that measure your heart rate while underwater and transmit the gathered data to your smartwatch afterward. The HRM-Tri monitor can also transmit Running Dynamics data, which means you can wear it while running or riding your bike as well. As for the HRM-Swim, it's primarily designed to be worn while you're pushing yourself to beat your records in the pool.

The Garmin Forerunner 945 alone is an amazing bargain even if you are not a swimmer and don't plan to use the straps. The smartwatch is full of health-tracking features and even supports Garmin's own Coach functionality, which turns your smartwatch into a fitness coach for free and even suggests training plans that adapt to you.

In addition to that, the smartwatch supports features like smart notifications, Garmin Pay, and Garmin's Connect IQ Store, which lets you download apps directly onto your smartwatch. Also, the watch has a battery that can last up to two weeks on a single charge, which is just awesome. However, one downside of the Forerunner 945 is that you can't make or take phone calls with it.

Nevertheless, the Forerunner 945 is an amazing wearable that justifies every penny spent. And now, it's even more irresistible since it's bundled with two awesome straps and is available for way, way less than usual. So, grab that Forerunner 945 with HRM-Tri and HRM-Swim monitors at a discounted price today!

Popular stories

Check out the US prices of all iPhone 15 models as predicted by trusted analysts
Check out the US prices of all iPhone 15 models as predicted by trusted analysts
A month after laying off 5,000 employees, T-Mobile is rewarding shareholders with billions
A month after laying off 5,000 employees, T-Mobile is rewarding shareholders with billions
A new limited time Samsung offer lets you snag a Galaxy A54 for peanuts
A new limited time Samsung offer lets you snag a Galaxy A54 for peanuts
The Microsoft Surface Pro 9 512GB hits rock-bottom prices at Amazon
The Microsoft Surface Pro 9 512GB hits rock-bottom prices at Amazon
Save on a Galaxy S23 Ultra 512GB in Cream; get one with a free storage upgrade and up to $750 extra off as instant trade-in credit
Save on a Galaxy S23 Ultra 512GB in Cream; get one with a free storage upgrade and up to $750 extra off as instant trade-in credit
Best Buy is running a dazzling Surface Pro 9 deal of the day
Best Buy is running a dazzling Surface Pro 9 deal of the day
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Google Maps now allows users to find their favorite places faster using emojis
Google Maps now allows users to find their favorite places faster using emojis
Two memory chips from Korea's SK Hynix mysteriously found in Huawei Mate 60 Pro
Two memory chips from Korea's SK Hynix mysteriously found in Huawei Mate 60 Pro
You can score the M1 iPad Pro for up to $849 off with a free Smart Folio
You can score the M1 iPad Pro for up to $849 off with a free Smart Folio
You can still save $200 on the exceptional Bose S1 Pro Bluetooth speaker; grab one from Amazon now
You can still save $200 on the exceptional Bose S1 Pro Bluetooth speaker; grab one from Amazon now
Images of Samsung Galaxy S23 FE and plenty of specs appear on regulatory website
Images of Samsung Galaxy S23 FE and plenty of specs appear on regulatory website
Configuration of MediaTek's Dimensity 9300 AP is reportedly causing a major problem (UPDATE)
Configuration of MediaTek's Dimensity 9300 AP is reportedly causing a major problem (UPDATE)
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless