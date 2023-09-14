Take your workout to the next level with this awesome heavily discounted Garmin Forerunner 945 bundle

Garmin Forerunner 945 Bundle: Now 49% OFF on Amazon! Get the Forerunner 945 Bundle from Amazon and save $360 in the process. The bundle includes a Forerunner 945 smartwatch as well as a Garmin HRM-Tri monitor and a Garmin HRM-Swim monitor. $360 off (49%) Buy at Amazon

In case you are not familiar with Garmin's HRM-Tri and HRM-Swim monitors, these are devices that measure your heart rate while underwater and transmit the gathered data to your smartwatch afterward. The HRM-Tri monitor can also transmit Running Dynamics data, which means you can wear it while running or riding your bike as well. As for the HRM-Swim, it's primarily designed to be worn while you're pushing yourself to beat your records in the pool.The Garmin Forerunner 945 alone is an amazing bargain even if you are not a swimmer and don't plan to use the straps. The smartwatch is full of health-tracking features and even supports Garmin's own Coach functionality, which turns your smartwatch into a fitness coach for free and even suggests training plans that adapt to you.In addition to that, the smartwatch supports features like smart notifications, Garmin Pay, and Garmin's Connect IQ Store, which lets you download apps directly onto your smartwatch. Also, the watch has a battery that can last up to two weeks on a single charge, which is just awesome. However, one downside of the Forerunner 945 is that you can't make or take phone calls with it.Nevertheless, the Forerunner 945 is an amazing wearable that justifies every penny spent. And now, it's even more irresistible since it's bundled with two awesome straps and is available for way, way less than usual. So, grab that Forerunner 945 with HRM-Tri and HRM-Swim monitors at a discounted price today!