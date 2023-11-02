Prices for the incredible Garmin Forerunner 745 hit a new low on Amazon

Save $50 on Fitbit Sense 2!
If you’re all about a good run and want to power your next exercise with a wearable designed specifically for runners like you, you’ve come to the right place. Right now, you can snag a Garmin Forerunner 745 with an absolutely astonishing 36% discount! The unprecedented deal is up for grabs on Amazon.

Think twice before you slam this as a typo. No, the incredible Forerunner 745 is indeed selling at its lowest price ever well ahead of the official start of the holiday shopping spree. There’s just one clarification: only one color option comes with the gargantuan $143 discount – the Tropic one. If the teal-like color doesn’t match your style, you’d have to be OK with a humbler 25% price cut on the other paintjobs.

There’s no stretching the truth here when we say that the Garmin wearable has never been that cheap at the world’s biggest online retailer. But if it’s still a bit of a stretch on your budget, even with Amazon’s more than generous discount, feel free to check out other early Black Friday deals on smartwatches.

A contender for the top fitness smartwatch title, the Garmin Forerunner 745 is best suited for runners. It’s packed with fitness-oriented apps and features to help you prepare for the next big marathon in style. Preloaded activity profiles help you swim, bike, run, and more.

This bad boy is as obsessed with workout stats as you are. Let it hug your wrist before your next run to get handy information like balance, ground contact time, cadence, stride length, and many more. Of course, it won’t keep track of your workout performance only, for you get wrist-based heart rate measured every second, Pulse Ox and blood saturation, women’s health tracking, and more.

Can’t handle an exercise without your favorite jams? Fret not – this bad boy lets you download music directly from different music apps. You can also make contactless payments and stay connected.

The battery life is equally impressive. You get about a week of juice in smartwatch mode and six full hours in GPS + music mode. As you can see, the Garmin piece is quite a suitable option for those who lead an active lifestyle. If you’re looking for a new wearable on the cheap, we suggest you grab this one. After all, we can’t know just how long this epic deal will remain live on Amazon.
