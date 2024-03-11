Up Next:
Snag the runner-centric Garmin Forerunner 255S without breaking the bank through Walmart's deal
Wouldn’t it be great to obtain a small-sized running smartwatch with up to 12 days of battery life at a bargain price? That’s not some flight of fancy, for Walmart’s deal on the fantastic Garmin Forerunner 255S is very much real and waiting for you. If you’re quick enough, you can grab this GPS smartwatch at a $88 cheaper price.
We should note that Amazon currently holds the same offer on Garmin’s timepiece. However, since quantities appear to be quite limited there, we suggest picking your new runner-centric timepiece from Walmart instead. But what makes this smartwatch worthwhile?
The race widget is quite handy for individuals who regularly participate in running contests, as it helps plan your race-day strategy for ultimate performance. As for the morning reports, the feature is designed to provide an overview of your sleep, recovery, HRV status, etc., as soon as you wake up.
With over 30 built-in activity profiles, wrist-based heart rate monitoring, women’s health, and many more, this wearable is no less impressive than a Galaxy or Apple smartwatch. What makes it stand out from those wearables is undoubtedly the incredible battery life.
To our knowledge, the Forerunner 255S has been available at such a low price just once. As you can probably guess, that was during yesteryear’s Black Friday shopping craze. In other words, this timepiece that rivals some of the best fitness trackers hasn’t been sold at such a low price in 2024. Well, at least not to our knowledge. So, what are you waiting for?
Released in 2022, the wearable has different safety, wellness, and fitness features, not unlike many conventional smartwatches on the market. More prominent features include the race widget, morning reports with HRV status, and daily suggested workouts.
You can wear the Forerunner 255S up to 12 days between charges. On the contrary, conventional wearables like the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro offer no more than three days between charges.
