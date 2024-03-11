Snag the runner-centric Garmin Forerunner 255S without breaking the bank through Walmart's deal

Garmin Forerunner 255S (Powder Gray): now 26% off

Are you looking for a small-sized GPS smartwatch for running enthusiasts? In that case, head over to Walmart and snag your Garmin Forerunner 255S. The model in Powder Gray is currently available at 26% off its price tag, making the smartwatch some $88 cheaper than usual. The timepiece has a rage widget, helping you plan your race-day strategy. Morning reports with HRV status give you insights into your overall health throughout the day. With Garmin Pay on deck, you can make contactless payments via supported cards. With up to 12 days of battery life, the smartwatch helps you stay in touch with your health and fitness goals with fewer stops on the go. Get the wearable and save $88.