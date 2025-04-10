Google Pixel 9 is discounted here!

Unbeatable Amazon deal makes the Garmin Forerunner 255 Music a must-have for runners

Looking for a feature-rich Garmin smartwatch that won't break the bank? Then, the Music edition of the Garmin Forerunner 255 should definitely be on your shortlist!

Amazon is selling the option in black at a generous 38% discount right now, letting you grab one for just under $250. That's a hefty $150 off the watch's usual price of about $400. In other words, this deal is too good to pass up — even if it's been available for a while now.

Garmin Forerunner 255 Music: Now $150 OFF on Amazon!

$150 off (38%)
The Garmin Forerunner 255 Music is now $150 off, bringing the price down to just under $250. Loaded with features like Garmin Coach for personalized workout plans, it’s designed to support your active lifestyle. Plus, with up to 14 days of battery life, you'll forget the last time you charged it. Don’t miss out — grab yours at this unbeatable price today!
Buy at Amazon


As for the watch itself, it's a Garmin wearable from top to bottom, boasting accurate health tracking and a plethora of features. For instance, it tracks how hard you're running, helping you improve your performance and adjust your training as needed. It also monitors your energy reserves and lets you know when your body is fully ready for your next workout. On top of that, its Garmin Coach feature gives personalized training plans tailored to your fitness goals.

While the lack of a touchscreen display might be a drawback for some, the Forerunner 255 more than compensates with an impressive 14-day battery life in smartwatch mode. And with it being the 'Music' edition, it lets you store up to 500 songs from platforms like Spotify and Amazon Music, ensuring you're always accompanied by your favorite tracks. What's more, you can pair your wireless headphones or earbuds directly to your smartwatch.

Overall, the Garmin Forerunner 255 Music is a great pick for runners who want a reliable smartwatch to track their runs and step up their game. And even if running isn't your thing, the amazing features and long-lasting 14-day battery make it a must-have for anyone who wants a top-tier smartwatch at a bargain price. So, why wait? Grab yours for less now!
